“Birds of Prey” gives Harley Quinn the Girly by Margot Robbie, creepy film she deserves

Harley Quinn earned better than her failed big screen debut in Suicide Squad. The character was first introduced as a one-time henchman in an episode of Batman: The Animated Series from 1992, but turned out to be so directly magnetic that its makers soon came up with a twist-laden story of origin to enhance its tragic allure. She was once a psychiatrist who treated the Joker until she fell for her maniacal patient. An all-consuming love for him drove her to redefine herself as the criminal Harley Quinn. But for her efforts to win his affection and help him take over Gotham, the Joker rewarded her with emotional and physical abuse that was so serious that it occasionally shot Harley in moments of clarity. She would renounce the Joker and, in subsequent episodes and comics, even strike alone and come into contact with fellow villagers such as Poison Ivy.

The toxic cycle of Joker and Harley’s relationship has almost always restarted. But it was those moments when she would jerk herself off, causing the character to deepen further and make her one of the most beloved and enduring anti-heroines of nerd culture. You would root for Harley, because sometimes, no matter how short, she was free from her obsession and started to root for herself. However, that is not what Harley Suicide Squad was interested in.

Despite the charming, manic performance of Margot Robbie, the 2016 film by Harley Quinn or David Ayer was no more than a literal punch line; the film has never investigated the tragedy of her broken psyche, nor allowed her a moment of even temporary disclosure. Instead, she settled for playing violence against her because of laughter, lying her body, and uncritically romanticizing her abuse relationship with the Joker. (In the story about the origin of the film, to make matters worse, it is the Joker who transforms Dr. Harleen Quinzel into Harley Quinn by throwing her into a barrel of powerful chemicals; in B: TAS she robs a joke shop, chooses the costume and the weapons of the new fool and appears completely alone.) The fact that the film itself, structurally and artistically, was an irreparable mess, helped a damper what Harley’s triumphal debut should have been.

Although it’s not a do-over, director Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey (and the fantabulous emancipation of One Harley Quinn) lives up to his long title in more than one way. It centers Harley in a story after the breakup with the Joker, yes. But in tone and spirit it also separates Harley from the suspicious, superficial look that Robbie’s version of the joker first defined. The film is so unspeakably fun, girlish and cheerfully violent – this is the rare photo that focuses directly on the cross-section of adults who are passionate about both pink glitter and bone-cracking practical stunts and effects; my people, that is – as his demented protagonist. And it regards her as more than a sexy pinup for a lost girl. Harley is an idiot, a bastard, often naive and selfish, but also clearly eager for connection. Without the Joker around to steal her thunder, there is finally room to scratch the depths of her mania.

Robbie herself initiated the revised vision of the film on Harley, employing screenwriter Christina Hodson and director Cathy Yan, while producing the film under her own flag, LuckyChap Entertainment. The result is just as clearly feminine-driven as irreverent, intoxicating crazy, ranging from animated sequences to musical dream songs to dazzling fight scenes in which many of the actresses, including Robbie, perform their own stunts, allowing Yan’s camera to train on them for exciting long shots ( instead of the jerkily edited CGI fights that are often favored by modern comic films). And although Birds of Prey eventually binds Harley together with a crew of fellow female misfits, the motivations are less patronizingly simplistic than Hollywood’s recent wave of commercial vehicles for girls. It is not a profound film. It is also not perfect. But it knows exactly who the audience is and how it can surprise and spoil them with a euphoric contact.

Harley tells her own story while she takes care of her broken heart, yearning for the Joker and yearning. As she goes through the movements of young female heartache – cutting her own hair (and immediately regretting it), knocking down too many shots in the club (and burning a man’s legs backwards), adopting a new pet (in her case) a hyena)) – she crosses paths with a new series of enemies, murderers and uncomfortable allies. They include police detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), who is out to hunt Harley; a young pickpocket named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco); a crossbow wielding murderer with poor skills called Huntress (scene stealer Mary Elizabeth Winstead); and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), a singer-reluctant henchman for crime boss Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), a self-imagined sophisticated with a hair-trigger mood.

The plot is neither groundbreaking nor difficult to follow, although it is hardly the point. Instead, the film is one of his great performances (especially McGregor, Winstead and Robbie), the self-confident humor of Hodson’s script, the striking series of fantastic pieces by costume designer Erin Benach and the eye of Yan and cinematographer Matthew Libatique for the playful, colorful and unconventional. When Harley storms a police station, explosions of glitter and pastel-colored smoke bombs fill the air as she evades and subjects officers to the left and right. When they come after her and Cass in the evidence box, nozzles go off and a compelling battle series full of shiny slow-motion splashes unfolds. Each fighting sequence matches the style of its central heroine: the first from Black Canary, for example, takes on the flair of a martial arts film from the 70s. Better yet, each series does more than just exchange screen time for adrenaline: they propel individual stories forward, reveal more about each heroine, her abilities and how far she would go (and who she would hurt) to obtain or protect what she wants.

“The film is one of his great performances … the self-confident humor of Hodson’s script, the striking series of fantastic pieces by costume designer Erin and the eye of Yan and filmmaker Matthew Libatique for the playful, colorful and unconventional.”

The influences of women behind the camera also manifest themselves in smaller ways. I shouldn’t have been so surprised to see these women sweat when they fight! Long, unbound hair stands in their way! In a small, wonderful moment, Harley Canarie gives a hair band halfway through the battle! (Not to mention the pure, genuine affection that Harley reserves exclusively for New York bodega-like egg sandwiches; I have rarely felt that way.) Birds of prey are not interested in castrating these women as role models; even Cass, who looks up to Harley for her brutal crime, constantly doubts her decisions and tastes. When all five women are finally forced to work together towards the end of the film, they do so only because none of them has a choice anymore, not because girls have to stay together. Yet there is something terribly heartbreaking about the eagerness with which Harley grasps her new comrades and suggests sleeping parties and tacos. You get the feeling that she has rarely enjoyed female friendship.

It is a pity that, while maintaining Harley’s solo antics, relatively little of the film remains for restrained moments such as those in which all five women go for tacos; Most of their limited time is spent scrambling together to stay alive in the grand finale. Yet it is refreshing that Yan, Hodson and Robbie are happy with the end of the film by Harley, not after reforming her, but after she has just rediscovered who she is without the Joker. She is still a deliberate and violent criminal, still a trigger to fall apart – she is still Harley Quinn. We have just come to know who she is a bit more than that.

.