“Birds of Prey” flies low on the weekend with a lukewarm debut

LOS ANGELES, CA. – Birds of Prey, the DC Comics’ Harley Quinn spin-off, made a lukewarm debut in cinemas this weekend and, according to studio estimates, opened on Sunday at $ 33.3 million domestically as number one.

“Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation from a Harley Quinn)”, a Warner Bros. release with an R-rating, hit the cinemas while her star – Margot Robbie – for her appearances in “Bombshell” and “The Academy Award “was nominated for an Oscar nomination The previous DC film, the $ 1 billion” Joker “, is waiting for eleven leading Oscars.

Despite these harbingers, the “Birds of Prey” landed on a rock. It was expected to cost around $ 50 million. The same thing happened to him overseas, where he grossed an estimated $ 48 million in 78 international markets.

Warner Bros. said the corona virus had an impact on sales in Asia. In South Korea, where Birds of Prey grossed $ 1.9 million, it came second after a local release. No release is planned for “Birds of Prey” in China, and “Suicide Squad” has never been opened there. The country’s cinemas, the second largest film market in the world, closed during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Birds of Prey, the only new release of the week, cost around $ 100 million. Cathy Yan is the director of the spinoff “Suicide Squad”, which Robbie also produced. Robbie plays Quinn, the insane criminal who is a solo guard after separating from Joker. The ratings were mostly positive, with an 80% rating by Rotten Tomatoes. The audience gave him a B-plus CinemaScore.

After three weeks at the box office, “Bad Boys for Life” by Sony Picture fell into second place on the fourth weekend with $ 12 million. The action comedy, in which Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited, grossed $ 336 million worldwide.

Even though analysts at the box office are predicting a decline in Hollywood, the success of “Bad Boys for Life”, according to the data company Comscore, has helped ticket sales to increase by almost 10% in the first five weeks of 2019.

Ahead of the Academy Awards, several nominees replenished their ticket sales. Universal ‘1917’, the World War I film directed by Sam Mendes, posted another $ 9 million on its seventh weekend, finishing third. The film, popular on Sunday night, grossed $ 132.5 million domestically and $ 287.4 million worldwide.

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, nominated for Best Screenplay, raised $ 2.4 million, bringing the total to $ 158.9 million in North America. Lionsgate confirmed a continuation of the celebrated Whodunit earlier this week.

Greta Gerwig’s film “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott with six Oscars and the best picture also came in at the top 10 with $ 2.3 million. The domestic total for seven weeks is $ 102.7 million. That’s five films with a turnover of $ 100 million for the best pictures category, including “1917”, “Joker”, “Ford vs. Ferrari” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”. Netflix also has the 100th Million dollar mark.) Netflix has reported no box office data for its two best-picture competitors “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story”.

The holdovers “Doolittle” ($ 6.7 million on the fourth weekend) and “Jumaji: The Next Level” ($ 5.5 million) rounded off the top 5.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday in US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore.

1. Birds of Prey: $ 33.3 million ($ 48 million internationally).

2. Bad Boys for Life: $ 12 million.

3. “1917” $ 9 million.

4. “Doolittle”, $ 6.7 million.

5. “Jumanji: The Next Level”, $ 5.5 million.

6. “The Gentlemen”, $ 4.2 million.

7. “Gretel & Hansel”: $ 3.5 million.

8. Knives Out, $ 2.4 million.

9. “Little women”: $ 2.3 million.

10. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”: $ 2.2 million.

