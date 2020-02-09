Birds of prey continue to show off impressive depth and tenacity

TORONTO – The good news, insofar as an injury to the support point of your team can be, is that the Toronto Raptors do not seem to expect that Kyle Lowry will miss a lot of time. The 33-year-old suffered a whiplash in a nasty collision during Friday’s victory over the Indiana Pacers and was in a neck brace after the game. Nothing looked comfortable. But it could have been worse.

“He’s doing well,” said Toronto head coach, Nick Nurse, about Lowry. “He’s fine, I think.”

You cannot blame Nurse for being free of obligation. Why would he seduce fate? Lowry is the newest in an absurdly consistent chain of injuries that the Raptors have endured this season. Toronto has now spoken 53 times – after cutting off the Brooklyn Nets Saturday night, 119-118, for their 14th consecutive win – and unsigned rookie Terence Davis is the only roster member to play in all players. OG Anunoby and third center Chris Boucher are the only others who appear in more than 43.

Sign up for Raptors newsletters

Get the best out of our Raptors coverage and exclusive products directly in your inbox!

It has just been constant. On Saturday Lowry sat on the bench with Norman Powell, who is not coming back soon after a broken finger, and Marc Gasol, who will be out until at least after the all-star break with his second hamstring injury of the season. Those are three guys who would start in most teams. And the Raptors are so affected that missing just those three at the moment feels strange as progress.

And let’s be clear: that the Raptors are 39-14 – the NBA’s third best record – despite all this is a testament to the depth, versatility and uncompromising nature of the team. On Saturday, in the second half of a two-city row, they simply overwhelmed Brooklyn for 45 minutes before they nearly collapsed in the fourth and eventually ran out of danger with the fuel gauge running out.

“We knew,” Nurse said afterwards about his tired team. “We talked about it in a few timeouts:” Man, we have to collect everything we have. “

And they did. The Raptors shot 47.4 percent off the field on Saturday, beating 14-of-35 three without two of their best scorers. They won the rebound battle and pulled down 13 attacking boards without their starting center. Five players ended in double digits. Not many teams can do this. And it’s hard to imagine that a team could keep doing this.

Stream the Raptors NOW with Sportsnet

Stream 200+ NBA matchups from the entire competition, including more than 40 Raptors games. Plus the NHL, MLB, Grand Slam or Curling, CHL and more.

Maybe we’ll figure it out. The earliest Toronto could be realistic weather, probably sometime in March. And that is on the condition that nobody else is hurt. Reliable predictors of future injury include workload and earlier injury. Can you think of a team that has played an enormous amount of extreme basketball in the last 15 months and has recently suffered many injuries?

So maybe this is just how it goes. The troubled, improvising nature of the Toronto season could well continue in the playoffs, and as long as the Raptors continue to compete. Players are naturally more inclined to play injuries at that time of the year than they do now. But some injuries cannot be played.

And if that’s the case, the Raptors need more performance, like the ones they’ve taken out of reserve recently. On Saturday, Davis pulled up the starting line-up of Toronto in Lowry’s place next to Fred VanVleet and opened the night with a four-point game, three rebounds and another three-pointer before the game was even four minutes old.

Then it was the Matt Thomas show, when the first-year sniper dropped by 11 in the second quarter, including a trio of three and a ridiculous left-handed finish of a Serge Ibaka lob on the edge.

Davis finished with 20 points and eight rebounds; Thomas, 15 and six. Last season neither was in the NBA. Neither of them was expected to play so much in the NBA this season. And here they are.

“Those guys can play, man,” said VanVleet, who led the Raptors with 29 points. “I feel like we’ve had this conversation five to ten times this year. And it’s good. Every time they climb and play well, people are surprised, right? Because they’re at the end of the couch. But you just have to wait for your turn, wait for your chance.

“Those guys have been good to us all year round. And to do it on consistent nights, yesterday and today, is special. That’s what we need from those guys. “

There is really no arguing about the results that the Raptors have produced through all this. You may have heard that they have not been lost for almost a month. They have also won games with nine different starting line-ups. They have won four games in which they shot out less than 39 percent. They have defeated opponents who scored 118, 120 and 121 points against them in the regulation. Time and time again they have found a way.

“Incredible depth. Gasol is out, this guy is out, this guy is out. That’s a real sign of not just a good basketball team, but a good program – when you can get the injuries they’ve suffered and go deep into your selection. You’re going eleventh man, twelfth man, “said Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson.” They have young guys who are deep in their selection and who have helped them win competitions. That’s how you go a long series in this competition. not just do it with your top five or your top six – you have to be deep. They are deep. They play great basketball. “

Of course, the fact that you win every night does not mean that you always play exemplary basketball. The Raptors have had many bad runs, bad quarters, bad halves. One came the last time the Raptors played Brooklyn, a few games before the streak began, when they were left behind after a few incoherent quarters after a break. When Toronto met for a film session on Saturday, much of Nurse’s tape focused on that half, the mistakes his team had to avoid this time, and the adjustments made to win eventually.

It was the same on Wednesday when the Raptors suffered a poor first half at home against the Pacers before they collected after a break to steal a one-point win. Toronto then carried that momentum in the Indiana building Friday night and played what Nurse could only describe as “a hell of a game” to bring the line to 13.

“There are always enough mistakes to show, that’s for sure,” Nurse said. “But I think they are a pretty high IQ team. They always try to get things going. They are a great group to coach. A lot of resilience and a lot of care.”

If there is a strange pair of podcasting, this could be it. Donnovan Bennett and JD Bunkis disagree, but you will agree that this is the best podcast by Toronto Raptors.

Yet it is fair to ask yourself whether the team’s laps can be used more thoroughly in the play-offs with extra focus on scouting and execution due to stronger opposition. Especially if the Raptors are still so dependent on depth players as they are now. And as they have been all season.

Sometimes squirrels become a bit like Saturday, when VanVleet picked up two early, dubious errors, forcing Nurse into a number of uncomfortable spins. The first quarter ended with Patrick McCaw, Thomas, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Oshae Brissett and Boucher – a line-up that had only played once before.

Then, late in the third, it was Davis, McCaw, Thomas, Hollis-Jefferson and Boucher – another group with only one short series together. Those line-ups did well, usually on quick shots of early promotions. But when teams know how to close those games, forcing those units to create immediately, it remains to be seen whether they can do it without making the game from Lowry or VanVleet.

That is why an injury to Lowry is a little more disturbing than the plethora of others that the Raptors have endured this season. It waves down the grid. At the end of Saturday, while Brooklyn rushed back into the game, VanVleet made almost every attempt. He came up with a few big ones, including a circus-shot three-point game with one minute to go. But he couldn’t do it all himself. A desperate final defensive possession was needed to gain the victory by one point.

It is another proof that, although the Raptors play together so that everyone is important, if there is one player whose contributions are particularly difficult to supplement, it is Lowry’s. If you look at this team often, you now know that he creates a litany of instinctive, winning games every night and in many ways sets the tone for the persistent, uncompromising identity with which the Raptors play.

It is the identity that this besieged team has achieved through hell and high tide. On Saturday, they received a 14th consecutive victory. And with a turnaround in injury luck, a little more good news for boys like Lowry, it could get them pretty far.

“At the moment I think we have enough experience in that area, unfortunately. We have had many boys this year,” VanVleet said. “So we don’t really think about it. It’s just more opportunity for a man like Terence to get a few minutes, of course myself to be a primary ball handler for most of the game. Young boys must do their best and get the best out of the situation, find a way to win and move on to the next one. “