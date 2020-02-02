Birds of prey continue to adapt and win despite constant setbacks

TORONTO – Make the Toronto Raptors we see today, the 36-14, second place in the Eastern Conference, winners of the 11-straight Toronto Raptors, look like the team head coach Nick Nurse he envisioned as this championship defense started three months and a bit ago?

“Of course,” Nurse said with a grin before his team crushed the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon 129-102. “Exactly what I had in mind at the start of the season.”

Of course not. How is that possible? In addition to being a team that combines a dedicated defensive identity with an extremely competitive desire to find ways to win games or – in the words of team president Masai Ujiri – try to die, it was impossible to say what the Raptors at any time his season. Depending on the snapshot of the year you take, the Raptors can look completely different.

It was one team in October that tried to judge what it had up and down in the roster, while shifting offensive identities from a focus on Kawhi Leonard’s transcendence to a more collaborative formula with extensive scoring roles for Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and, most notably Pascal Siakam.

And it was another moment when Lowry and Serge Ibaka were both lost due to prolonged absence of injuries, necessitating the unexpected emergence of previously unannounced draft options such as Terence Davis, Chris Boucher and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Then it changed again when Lowry and Ibaka only returned a few games before Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell were all lost to injuries themselves – no less on the same December evening. That forced the Raptors to review how they operated offensively without the elaborate playing possibilities of Gasol on the elbows, not to mention closing games without Siakam or the upcoming slot option Powell (more on that later) to indicate the ball.

Throughout all this adaptability and victories are the only constants. Whether it is Siakam as a primary scorer, or Lowry or VanVleet. Whether they defend man-to-man or form a zoning plan. Whether the ball floats from attack to attack, whether they jack up the endless three, or everything comes from pick-and-rolls. The appearance of Toronto has constantly changed. The results rarely have.

“This team has an interesting intellect, I think,” said Nurse. “When the ball goes up, they really try to figure out how they (the opponent) will hurt the offensive end. They start to find out where we can go, where the mismatches are, which actions work, even at what pace. “

It was a fast Sunday, when the Raptor’s possessions pushed out of the gate and took offensive actions early in the starting clocks. That led to a few fast Lowry three, a few early buckets for Ibaka and a handful of sales when the Raptors sometimes moved a little too fast and gave the Bulls opportunities.

Turnovers undermined the groundbreaking energy with which the Raptors played when one awkward possession begot the other. But then Nurse started pushing the buttons and pulling the levers for him, throwing zone coverage at the Bulls and reaching his selection for rarely seen line-ups, such as the combination of Patrick McCaw, Davis, Matt Thomas, OG Anunoby and Boucher the first fifteen minutes.

And it worked. Boucher almost completely swung the game with a series of energy games while Davis played a few three. The Bulls continued to shoot shots – Chicago was 11-of-24 from distance in the first half – but the Raptors continued to find ways to keep pace, as Davis remained on the ground instead of Anunoby when the Toronto starters returned late in the second quarter. And the rookie earned every minute. He finished the first half with a team-high 13 in 5-of-7 shooting.

The second half started with an inspired game from Ibaka, who made the most of his chance to suck up the remaining minutes after a left hamstring injury for Gasol. And then Siakam set out. And Lowry and VanVleet too. And all the while, Davis kept beating and striking. He checked in the fourth quarter with 31 points on 12-of-15 shooting, including six-of-seven from deep.

They just keep finding a way. Different staff members, different schedules, different challenges, the same results. The latest challenge for this ever-adapting team will be the long-term absence of Powell, who broke a finger on his left hand during the Toronto victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday. It is Powell’s second injury absence of the season, both of which took place on junctures when he played about as well as in his career.

“He was really rolling,” Nurse said. “That guy can bring it to the edge. He can jump up and get his chance one on one. And he can jump and stab those three if nothing is cooking. That is a very valuable piece to have – one that he has grown into. “

Powell’s consistency has long denied his obvious talent, but over the past six weeks he has been a much more stable producer, minimizing silence and finding ways to stay effective despite his often fluctuating role and the inevitable streakiness of performance. a shooting in the game.

Nurse remembers times that Powell would start a race in a 1-of-6 rut and stay there for the rest of the night. Now he points to games such as the Toronto victory over the Atlanta Hawks a few weeks ago, in which Powell had only two points in the first half before he broke out with 17 in the fourth quarter, as signs of progress. Or Toronto’s small win over Cleveland last week when Powell hit three big shots in the last quarter after sinking only two in the first three combined.

“He doesn’t have such a great game, according to the stat sheet, and then suddenly he becomes a prominent one closer to the piece, and makes big buckets,” Nurse said. “He did a good job this year. Man, if there was anything better to see than that, I don’t know what it would be. That number of buckets for late games he produces. And the team carry a little. Because I think he has that skill. “

Of course a part of this is a chance. At times in the past when Powell struggled early in a game, Nurse just removed him from it. But leaving at the top of the Toronto selection, the occasional lack of confidence in players at the bottom and virtually constant injuries have often lifted this option this season. When Powell is struggling, Nurse kept track of him. And the 26-year-old has clearly grown from that experience.

“I remember a game that said,” Hey, Norm – you’re 2 out of 10 and I can’t turn you off, man. “There is nobody. You have to keep playing,” Nurse recalled. “” Could you make a few? “And then he would hit two late three.”

Nurse and the Raptors will not have that luxury soon. But they rotate lost luxury throughout the season and things worked out pretty well. There will always be the traditional way of thinking that the Raptors may suffer from the play-offs due to a lack of familiarity and consistency in playing style. But there is another, more modern way of thinking that says hell.

The Raptors have spent half a season setting up a flexible, adaptable playing style. They can win in many different ways with many different combinations on the floor. If something doesn’t work, they can try something else. If they don’t have anyone, they can go to someone else.

It certainly makes things interesting for next week’s trading deadline, when Toronto’s brain confidence will have to decide whether to change a selection that has not really been at any time this season. The Raptors have come as far as they are despite all injuries, despite the constant fluency in playing style. Perhaps we have only seen a glimpse of what they could be if everyone is healthy and in top shape.

Or maybe a move has to be made, for another big one or a shooter or a three-and-D type, to give Nurse more buttons to push and levers to pull. We will see. The hardest thing to say this season is exactly what the Raptors are. And that extends to what they could be.