‘Birds of Prey’: 5 Essential Comics

The colorful tornado of violence, chaos and glitter that Birds of Prey is (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) arrives in theaters this weekend after a devastating long period of anticipation, causing the public to be shocked, moved and want more. While everyone is waiting to see if Marley Robbie’s Harley will return to the big screen after next year’s Suicide Squad, it’s clear that the comic shop is the best place to take more BoP action. With that in mind, here are five comic book runs that you can watch after you’ve seen Birds of Prey.

Harley Quinn # 25

What is that? You feel cheated that Harley Joker didn’t get dressed in the film because of their completely dysfunctional relationship? That’s OK! You can see it here in comic book form, in this surprisingly satisfying confrontation between the former lovers. Before it is finished, you applaud Harley and crowdfunding an audio book version to be read by Margot Robbie.

How to read it: Digitally or in the collected Harley Quinn Vol. 5: The Joker’s Last Laugh print edition.

Black Canary # 1–12

The 2015 makeover to Dinah Lance – a character that has been around since 1947 – not only gave her a new career after more than six decades as a florist. The transformation also gave Lance a much needed contemporary feel, as she eventually led a band and dealt with all kinds of threats, from family complications to sneaky ninjas to, worst of all, former lead singers who have not yet been completely replaced. It’s rock and roll, it’s ridiculous and it’s the best Canary in comics so far.

How to read it: Available digitally or in the Birds of Prey: Black Canary collected print edition.

Gotham Central # 6–10

Renee Montoya is the subject of Two-Face’s affections in this storyline from the critically acclaimed series about Gotham City Police Department, and that is just the beginning of her concerns, because his desire for the no-nonsense agent leads to her being excluded, kidnapped, and eventually banned from her family. What happens if Batman is not there to keep the bad guys in line? This cheeky, brilliant comic book.

How to read it: Available digitally or in Gotham Central Book 1: Printed edition collected in The Line of Duty.

Batgirl and the Birds of Prey # 1–6

The origin of the most recent version of the BoP in DC’s comic book continuity not only brings the gang together in a mission that is very different from the one in the film (it is much less violent for starters), it also provides a background story for the comic version of the Huntress, whose origins are even more distorted than she (or the reader) initially believed. You won’t see it coming – neither will she.

How to read it: Available digitally or in the Batgirl and the Birds of Prey Vol. 1: Who is Oracle? collected printed edition.

Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey # 1–4

The ideal next comic book step will not reach the stores until next Wednesday, but if this happens, Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti – the makers who have made Harley a modern phenomenon – will get the chance to return to the character under DC’s “Black Label” -rating. What are “Black Label” books? It basically means that they are completely uncensored, so expect a lot of dirty jokes, violence and probably things that you never thought you would see in comics. It will be the film in comic form, but more in one way or another.

How to read it: Available digitally or in print.

If you buy something using the retail links in our stories, we can earn a small affiliate commission. Read more about how this works.

More great WIRED stories

. (TagsToTranslate) comics