BANFF, Alta. – It appears that tourists are not the only ones who love the national parks in the Canadian Rockies.

Despite recent studies showing that bird populations are declining in many areas of North America, scientists with Parks Canada have discovered that most songbirds are doing well in the Banff, Jasper, Waterton Lakes, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks.

“Our populations are stable to grow,” said Jesse Whittington, a nature ecologist at Banff National Park in Alberta, in an interview.

Whittington was a lead author on a paper published in November in the journal Ecosphere that looked at broad trends in bird populations in the five mountain parks in Alberta and British Columbia.

“Our study had three main goals: we wanted to know how our bird populations change over time and how climate change has affected our bird populations, and how we can make our bird monitoring more efficient.”

Whittington said that since 2007 scientists have been following bird populations in the five mountain parks. Equipped with audio recorders, they walk to specific locations every spring when birds are the most vocal.

“We analyzed bird trends for 64 species from 544 locations,” he said. “We have discovered more than 34,000 bird songs.

“At the time, we found that 91 percent of bird species have increased their reach in 10 years. That was really good to see. “

Two other recent studies have shown that the numbers of bird species are falling dramatically. One report concluded that the total number has fallen by three billion since 1970 – a drop of around 30 percent.

Whittington said their research investigated whether specific birds – such as dark-eyed juncos, white-crowned sparrows and yellow-wrinkled singers – were present or absent at any location.

“It is quite difficult to estimate the actual number of birds that we have in Banff National Park, so we looked at whether their reach increased or decreased over time,” he said. “Range contraction and expansion is correlated with increase and decrease in population size.”

Whittington said the study also looked at what role climate plays in trends.

“All birds have a so-called climate niche, so they have this temperature range that they do best (in).”

Scientists from Parks Canada discovered that most birds extended their reach during warmer and drier springs.

Whittington said some people think that climate change is good for bird populations, but he suggested it is probably related to location.

“Certainly in the mountain parks it is quite a rugged environment. It is cold and relatively inhospitable. “

Whittington said it would be interesting to compare their results with other locations outside the protected areas. To this end, they make their research available to other scientists.

Their study, he added, showed that migratory birds also responded more to changes in temperature and precipitation than the winter dwellers.

On the technical side, Whittington said the study builds on the work of other researchers who monitor multiple sites throughout the year.

“What we did was actually estimate the singing speed of the bird,” he said. “Using that, we were able to estimate the likelihood of detection with just one site visit.”

The findings of the study support a growing number of studies suggesting that bird populations are more resilient in protected areas.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 28, 2020

– By Colette Derworiz in Edmonton. Follow @cderworiz on Twitter

The Canadian press