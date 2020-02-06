Bird of prey soundtrack | All music and songs

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is pirouetting in cinemas on February 7 – and the soundtrack will land on the same date.

The fun, fast and brightly colored romps see Joker’s former predecessor alone strike and eventually work together with a herd of equally rebellious women for an epic battle.

Margot Robbie resumes the role of Harley Quinn, and she is accompanied by Ewan McGregor as villain Roman Sionis and Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the titular birds of prey.

Just like the film itself, the score contains a completely feminine line-up, with Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Halsey and Doja Cat among the high-profile artists on board. In addition to a few original songs, the score also includes a number of covers, including Black Canary’s rendition of It’s A Man’s Man’s World and a moody, atmospheric version of Pat Benatar’s Hit Me With Your Best Shot.

Warner Bros recently released a trailer that gives you a taste of what to expect, plus some extra footage from the film:

Here is the full list of songs displayed in the official soundtrack, with official music videos if available:

Bird of prey soundtrack

Boss B * tch from Doja Cat

windows by Megan Tea Stallion and Normani

Sway With Me by Saweetie and GALXARA

You have been taken back by Charlotte Lawrence

So fat by Whipped Cream (feat. Baby Goth)

Smile by Maisie Peters

Lonely Gun from CYN

Experiment with me from Halsey

Danger from Jucee Froot

Poor memory from K. Flay

Feel good from Sofi Tukker

Invisible chains by Lauren Jauregui

It is the world of a man by Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary)

I’m just going to love you a little more from Summer Walker

Hit me with your best shot by ADONA

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation or One Harley Quinn will be released in theaters on February 7, 2020