Bird of Prey Movie Trailer

Loading...

Harley Quinn is back and she brings a few new friends for the ride! The newest trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is here, and it’s wonderfully weird. Not only do we get a good impression of our badass quartet with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary and Rosie Perez’s Renee Montoya, but spoiler alert: they’re great!

The film follows Harley after her setbacks with the Joker and Suicide Squad and her introduction to various iconic DC characters, including the great bad guys of the film, the sinister Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) and Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina). Despite their wild differences, the four women work together to protect a young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) – who eventually puts on Batgirl’s cloak in the comics – and kicks some big ass! From the look of the trailer we see many beautiful costumes, musical numbers (in this!) And of course Harley’s precious hyenas from the comics!

View the colorful trailer above, as well as the other pieces of footage we received earlier, and look forward to Harley and the gang when the movie appears on February 7.