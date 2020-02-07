Birchbox fires 25% of its global workforce – Adweek

Birchbox, one of the earliest direct-to-consumer brands, fires 25% of its global employees.

Many of the reductions are made at Birchbox’s international offices in the UK and Spain. It is planned to relocate some of the UK branches to Spain. In New York, 44 of the 94 employees are laid off, according to a statement from the New York State Department of Labor, with all layoffs due to be completed by May 30.

“We are creating more synergies between markets and consolidating globally,” said Katia Beauchamp, CEO and co-founder of Birchbox, in an email statement.

This is not the first time that Birchbox has been released. The brand already went through several rounds in 2016. In 2018, Viking Global acquired a majority stake in Birchbox, according to Recode. Later in 2018, Walgreens also acquired a minority stake in the brand and launched mini birch box experiences in its stores. Birchbox had previously raised $ 90 million in venture capital worth approximately $ 500 million. In 2016, however, there were problems after no further round of financing was achieved.

In recent years, Birchbox has tried to gain more customers through other measures, e.g. B. by renaming the Birchbox Men’s Box to Birchbox Grooming to increase inclusiveness, and by expanding linear and OTT advertising. But Birchbox has faced competitors for years, especially in the core business of subscription boxes. Companies from Ipsy to Sephora to Target and even Allure magazine have released all subscription beauty services in the years since Birchbox started in 2010.

“In 2019, we significantly improved the basics of our business, increased the value of each subscriber, and significantly improved the profitability of the business units,” said Beauchamp in a statement. “We have introduced graduated prices that provide incentives for longer-term commitments. As a result, our subscriber base is smaller, but we have doubled the single subscriber value, reduced churn to a record low, increased the profit margin for our monthly subscription, and quadrupled the number of customers who subscribe to 12 months.

“Building on these advances, we believe it is the best way for the company to make more savings through this operational efficiency.”

The news comes after a tough week for DTC brands. Casper, a DTC mattress brand, went public on February 6. The shares were quoted at $ 14.50, a value of around $ 468 million, compared to $ 1.1 billion. At the time of writing, the Casper share price is close to $ 12. The FTC also sued to block Edgewell Personal Care’s acquisition of Harry.