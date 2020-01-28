BIP's Jade Roper Tolbert stripped of fantasy game winnings after cheating

Bachelor of Paradise alum Jade Roper Tolbert does not receive her $ 1 million fantasy football content prize after being accused of breaking the rules.

Earlier in January, Roper Tolbert confirmed that she had achieved first place in the DionKing’s Millionaire Maker competition for the wild card round of the NFL. But shortly after announcing her victory, several Twitter users accused the Bachelor in Paradise star of planning with husband Tanner Tolbert, who also took part in the competition, to gain an unfair advantage.

After DraftKings had confirmed that they were ‘investigating’ the situation, they announced on Saturday, January 26 that they had ‘decided to update the rankings’.

“DraftKings has decided to update the rankings for different games. All customers affected by the updated stand are immediately notified, ”a DraftKings representative told PEOPLE in a statement. “It is our general policy not to comment further on such matters.”

Roper Tolbert is no longer listed as the winner of fantasy football content and the former second-place finisher is now in first place.

Hours after the reality star was accused of cheating, Tolbert defended her and told PEOPLE that he and his wife “respect that DraftKings believes they should do their due diligence on Jade winning their $ 1 million dollar prize for the NFL fantasy game wild card round this weekend. “

“Although we have to think, the questions, accusations and curiosity about this victory would be the same if the winner had been a man and someone who wasn’t in the public eye yet?” He then stated that her victory was just “pure happiness”.

Tolbert added, “It is incredibly important for us to see that Jade’s victory is nothing more than pure happiness, and we are convinced that DraftKings will determine the same.”

After Roper Tolbert was revealed as the winner, several social media users shared screenshots of the pair’s line-ups, suggesting that the pair coordinated their choices. With additional internet detection work, it also showed that the couple chose 150 line-ups each, the maximum number allowed, which generated 300 unique entries.

According to the DraftKing website, “group behavior designed to gain an unfair advantage over others” violates the rules of the competition.