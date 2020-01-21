Bipartisanship in Washington: Senators from both parties break Apple Watch removal rules

As the Senate begins trial for the removal of President Trump today, the rules state that senators may not use telephones or electronic devices of any kind in the bedroom. But apparently some lawmakers believe that the Apple Watch does not fall under these restrictions.

To date, Roll Call has reported that eight senators wore an Apple Watch in the bedroom, despite being told to leave all electronics in the locker room. The number continues to grow as more senators are also seen in front of the camera.

Here are the details on which senators are breaking the rules for electronic device indictment trials; note the bipartisanship:

The Republicans Sense. Mike Lee from Utah, John Thune from South Dakota, Jerry Moran from Kansas, John Barrasso from Wyoming, John Cornyn from Texas and Tim Scott from South Carolina all carry them on the ground. Also spotted with the smart watch: an assistant to the Senate majority, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

The same goes for meaningful Democrats. Michael Bennet of Colorado and Patty Murray of Washington. Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner owns an Apple watch, but it could not be confirmed if it was on the floor.

It is not known if these Apple Watch models are connected to WiFi or have cellular functionality. However, it is apparently a violation of the Senate rules on impeachment. It is possible (or likely) that these senators will be asked to remove their Apple watches before the end of the 3-day affair. Before this week’s indictment began, some senators voted in favor of the non-electronic policy – saying it would help focus on the job at hand.

The Apple Watch has made some notable political appearances in recent years. The device interrupted Jeb Bush during an interview during the last electoral cycle, while Nancy Pelosi was seen using it during the final state of President Obama’s union in 2016.

