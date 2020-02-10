BioWare will restart Anthem

Regarding BioWare, several major RPG video game titles have been launched in the video game development studio. However, there have been two titles lately that have not met the studio’s expectations. We refer to Mass Effect: Andromeda together with Anthem. The latter should be a game as a service title in which players would sign up and play for years to come.

There have been many issues gamers have had with Anthem, and although BioWare has made changes to improve the game and provide new content, there doesn’t seem to be any real solution that could bring a large audience of gamers back. As a result, BioWare has announced that the studio will work on Anthem. While it’s not necessarily clear that this is a fresh start, it looks like the update will take some time and the content of the season will be deleted.

In the official BioWare blog, Casey Hudson wrote how the development team first experienced the game as not only terrifying but also exciting. This was a new experience for the studio and when it started it was clear that there were some issues that needed to be fixed. As a result, BioWare will be working on the game in the coming months to enable reinvention of the core gameplay loop with clear goals, motivating challenges, and progress with significant rewards.

Of course, there weren’t too many details about what to expect, except that the studio would move away from the busy seasons. It looks like the studio is working on restarting Anthem and it will likely be available as an update to those who have already bought Anthem instead of being a brand new game. This is purely speculative on our part, but with its rocky launch and content where players couldn’t jump online to play, a big restart and a change in game could make some players check the title again and To attract newcomers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-n3-uwIX0gA [/ embed]

Source: BioWare