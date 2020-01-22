Bioluminescence illuminates Facebook conversation in December 2019 - Adweek

The research arm of the social network said the conversation about bioluminescence and related topics animals, bacteria, camouflage, chemical reaction, Florida ocean, plankton, predators, Puerto Rico and Vieques (Puerto Rico) was 9.3 times higher than in December 2018 and 3.5 times higher than in November 2019, evenly represented in most age groups, with a slight inclination to women.

Facebook IQ wrote: “Bioluminescence is the glow that emanates from certain types of living things such as jellyfish and plankton. This form of light has long fascinated nature lovers and biologists and has recently caught the attention of medical researchers. Over the past decade, researchers have found ways to make a bioluminescent protein that can make any cell glow. This protein has been used to help doctors track various types of diseases in the human body so that they can “tag” cells and monitor their progress. The naturally occurring process of bioluminescence continues to inspire people who want to learn more about nature as well as medical researchers. “

Facebook IQ

Facebook IQ

Women aged 35 and over reached for a healthy snack last December and drove the discussion about celery 4.9 times compared to the previous year and 0.7 times compared to the previous month.

Related topics were bell pepper, black pepper, butter, cheddar cheese, cream, flour, onion, soup, tablespoon and teaspoon.

The research arm of the social network wrote: “Celery was widely discussed in 2019, especially in the form of juice. Various celebrities and influencers announced their benefits, claiming that the juice could relieve everything from memory loss to inflammation. While some of the benefits have been supported by science, many doctors and nutritionists have talked about the importance of consuming celery in its pure form rather than juicing it. This vegetable contains fiber and vitamins and is naturally low in calories due to its high water content. Even though the effectiveness of celery juices is still controversial, the vegetables themselves still arouse interest among people who care for their health and want to eat more plant-based foods. “

Facebook IQ

Facebook IQ

Facebook users joined the club last month as the fan club and related topics such as Al Bundy, The Beatles, Chinese Crested Dog, CMA Music Festival, Fandom, Fundraising, Japan, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and Studio Ghibli 6.1 times were higher than in December 2018 and 0.7 times the monthly comparison.

Women between the ages of 18 and 24 and men between the ages of 50 and 64 were responsible for most of the growth.

Facebook IQ wrote: “Fan clubs are becoming more popular as people discover others who are interested in everything from sports teams to dog breeds. In recent years, these groups have switched to Facebook and have made more people around the world participate in them. These forums are also developing as the objects of the fandom increasingly participate in the discussions. Musicians, athletes and other celebrities are involved in these groups to look behind the scenes and answer questions. Online fan clubs strengthen the bond between fans and their interests and create more opportunities for contact. “

Facebook IQ

Facebook IQ

Men 18 to 34 achieved almost all of the conversation for Gashapon and related topics like Akihabara, Anime Bandai, Capcom USA, Godzilla, Japan, Kaiju, Mega Man Battle Network, Toho, vending machines and video games.

The discussion increased 5.6-fold compared to the previous year and 0.7-fold compared to November 2018.

The research arm of the social network wrote: “Gashapon are Japanese toys that are dispensed from machines in small capsules. These toys are familiar to Americans who bought jewelry from vending machines, but the Japanese varieties are usually more detailed and designed for people of all ages. While Gashapon is readily available in Japan, they are now available to global audiences in the form of monthly subscription boxes. Some of these toys are even functional: recently a small gasapon-style air conditioner was sold that needed little assembly. Japanese culture is entering the US in many ways, and Gashapon is the latest trend. “

Continue reading