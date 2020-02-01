Bingham ends seven years of drought, claims 6A drill state title

OREM – Bingham captured the first state title of the drilling team since 2012 during the 6A state championships at UVU on Saturday, and stopped during the seven-year Copper Hills reign on top of the state’s largest standings.
Bingham finished first in the military and dance categories, and fourth in character to secure the eighth state title in school history.
Herriman finished second in the team rankings, followed by Layton third.
Here are the final team results and individual dance results.
Team Stand
1. Bingham
2. Herriman
3. Layton
4. Copper Hills
5. Davis
Army
1. Bingham
2. Layton
3. Copper Hills
4. Herriman
5. Pleasant grove
Dance
1. Bingham
2. Layton
3. Herriman
4. Copper Hills
5. Pleasant grove
Character
1. Herriman
2. Davis
3. Copper Hills
4. Bingham
5. Layton