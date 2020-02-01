Bingham ends seven years of drought, claims 6A drill state title

OREM – Bingham captured the first state title of the drilling team since 2012 during the 6A state championships at UVU on Saturday, and stopped during the seven-year Copper Hills reign on top of the state’s largest standings.

Bingham finished first in the military and dance categories, and fourth in character to secure the eighth state title in school history.

Bella King embraces Kaylee Whiting right after she got to know Bingham High ranked first overall in the 6A state-run team final at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Bingham High drill ream responds to winning first place in the army and dance during the final of the 6A state team at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Herriman High performs during the 6A state team finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Halle Kassing shows off the Herriman High drill team’s trophy for second place at the 6A state drill team final at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Davis High performs in the military during the final of the 6A state team at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Davis High performs in the military during the final of the 6A state team at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Syracuse High leaves after their military performance during the final of the 6A state team at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Layton High celebrates victory in second place in the army, dance and third overall in the final of the 6A state team at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Herriman High drill team responds to winning first place in character and second overall during the final of the 6A state drill team at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Herriman High performs during the 6A state team finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Bingham High will perform during the 6A state team finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Syracuse High leaves after their military performance during the final of the 6A state team at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Fremont High performs during dance during the final of the 6A state team at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Westlake High performs during the 6A state team finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Lindsie McFarland of Layton High, far left, celebrates her all-state membership during the final of the 6A state team at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News