Bingham, a high school basketball girl, dominates the revenge of Copper Hills Region 3

WEST JORDAN – Bingham looked like the reigning world champion in the 6A Championship rematch with rival Copper Hills.

After a slow attacking start, the Miners have moved up the past three quarters, winning a convincing 72-53 victory in the Region 3 opening game.

Bingham had four players scoring double digits in a victory that coach Charron Mason called a “team win”.

“This team is really fun. They’re so much fun to train, they work hard for each other, they love each other, “said Mason.

Late two after the first quarter, Bingham increased intensity in the second quarter, creating a seven-point halftime lead thanks to a half-runner bowed to the buzzer of Ameleya Angilau. The Miners increased the lead to a dozen after the third quarter, then pitched a foul line tent in the fourth quarter to freeze the easy win.

Cosette Salisbury of Bingham goes to the hoop in front of Keely Dettling of Copper Hills during a high school girls’ basketball game in West Jordan on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Ameleya Angilau and Bingham teammates celebrate and leave the field after Angilau sinks a flapper to end the first half of a high school girls’ basketball game against Copper Hills in the west Jordan on Thursday January 9, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Eleyana Tafisi of Copper Hills shoots Jaycee Lichtie of Bingham during a high school basketball game in West Jordan on Thursday January 9, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Angilau led the way with 16 points, with Jaycee Lichtie with 14, Chloe Daniels with 12 and Samantha Holman with 11.

“We like to play like this – we like to play as a team. No matter who scores, no matter what, we’re just going to play as a team, “said Mason.

The defense is what Mason believes he finally allowed his team to start withdrawing in the middle of the second quarter.

Leading 18-17, Bingham had five consecutive defensive saves and at the other end scored on four of the five possessions to extend the lead to 26-17. In the third quarter, the Miners continued to get saves as they attacked the rim offensively, scoring the bulk of their points in the paint and on the free throw line.

Bingham finished the game with an impressive 25 of 31 free throws (80%) compared to just 6 of 14 for Copper Hills.

All but four of these attempts were made in the second half, with a group in the fourth quarter when the Grizzlies fouled in an attempt to recover from the match.

Bingham’s strength on the free throw line bodes well as it is pushing for another region and state title this season.

Mason said Thursday’s victory was important because his team had taken a few bites in the preseason – especially in a loss to Fremont.

“We are just trying to find our rhythm, and we hope we will continue to progress,” said Mason.

For Copper Hills, Eleyana Tafisi led the way with 15 points while the Grizzlies’ streak ended three games.