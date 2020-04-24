Bing made the best coronavirus tracker. Seriously.

As it was my quarantine day of 40 days, I organized a task for checking coronavirus data flooding the internet daily. Instead of looking at many sites, I went to Bing. Yes, Bing.

Messy online. One site shows you the rate of new cases, other rates of recovery and deaths. There, logarithmic graphs of total cases.

To cut off all the noise, I go to a site I never used before the pandemic broke out. Every day I refresh the Bing tab I opened on my laptop on March 18th and haven’t closed since. I was working remotely in Peru when the coronavirus was classified as a pandemic. I soon realized that I was going to be here longer than I had planned.

The Bing COVID-19 Tracker is wonderfully organized, easy to use, and clear. And it appears in related news articles, thanks to Bing, often forgotten by Microsoft’s runner-up in Google Search.

The layout is what distinguishes the other trackers. It features a map view, general graphs, comparison graphs, and color-related codes, but not enough to fill you up. I can quickly type the name of a city, state, or country to find out how it works. A separate tab of graphs provides more options.

My daily dose of Bing.

Google has some awesome data, like community mobility reports that show how people are moving to cities and countries. But when it comes to global coronavirus stats, it’s lacking. Something about it is extremely difficult and difficult to parse. To find Peru I had to scroll through a pulldown menu of countries.

For specific counties in California, I will cover an interactive New York Times map, but for my daily overview of how we do the US and where I am quarantined ( still in Peru), I’m refreshing my Bing tracker.

Thank you for being so clear and straightforward.

There is even a handy comparison tool to stack different countries, such as China, Spain, and Italy, in one graph. You can look at active or total cases, and, quite frankly, deaths. Each graph offers a “expand” button, so you can see what’s happening in a fullscreen view. Each day the main page of the tracker lists an increasing number of active cases, recoveries, and deaths, so I see daily increases. Because I was stuck in Peru, I set the country to one of my “saved locations.”

How is your country stacked?

Most coronavirus trackers are very U.S.-centric, with impressive state breakdowns and major cities. But for the rest of us who want to see the data available – no matter how complete and inconsistent – for which we are holed up, we need something more global.

The Johns Hopkins University coronavirus map was a favorite tool in the weeks leading up to the South American outbreak, but once the cases came up and then it grew to be less easy to navigate and interpret numbers as a Bing tracker . With a stringent quarantine in Peru, any data improvements could persuade the government to allow people to exercise outside, coming out after 6 p.m. (there’s a curfew in the area), or start deliveries from restaurants because only grocery stores and pharmacies are currently open. So I closely monitor the situation.

And just like that, Bing is now part of my daily life on the internet.

