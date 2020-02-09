Billy Sharp warns Chelsea that after Bournemouth’s victory – The Sun – Sheff Utd is ready to take the Champions League spot

BILLY SHARP warned Chelsea that Sheffield United is coming for their Champions League spot.

Sharp and John Lundstram goals defeated Bournemouth and placed the blades in fifth place – two points behind Frank Lampard’s fourth-placed blues.

3

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp is happy about his equalizer, which has triggered a comeback – and says the blades are now only looking upCredit: Getty Images – Getty

3

The head of Sheffield United, John Egan, and his central defender, John Egan, celebrate a win in which the newly called up team is fifth behind ChelseaCredit: Reuters

And 34-year-old club skipper Sharp said, “We’re just looking over ourselves and trying to catch them.”

Chris Wilder’s men now have a 13-day winter break before 12 other games set their season.

And the Bramall Lane boss knows that his players are on the same wavelength as him when looking for Europe.

Wilder said: “We want more. I am not a comfortable manager, we are not a comfortable team.

“We enjoyed our first year in the Premier League.

“PLAYER KNOCKING ON THE DOOR”

“There are big games ahead and we want more days like this.

“It has to be like that. The players know that, they say the same thing.

“I don’t think they say it so I can hear it, they want more out of their season and I’m right behind it.”

Callum Wilson gave Bournemouth the lead after 13 minutes with his second goal in three games after a 15-minute drought in the Premier League.

But they had to pay for not extending their lead when the local Sharp showed up just before the break.

3

John Lundstram interferes with a late winner who pushed Sheffield United into the top five via Spurs. Credit: Reuters

Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson then parried with a breathtaking parade against Ryan Fraser before Lundstram scored the winner in the 84th minute in combination with his counterpart Lys Mousset.

After a breathtaking start to the season, midfielder Lundstram has had to settle for £ 22m since the arrival of club record Sander Berge in January.

Wilder added: “John played a big role.

“I have a few others who really want to knock on the door and really want to join in, but it is the difficult job I have.

“Every manager wants a really good positive attitude from those who don’t play – and John and Lys have shown that.”

The defeat destroyed the cherry’s hopes of survival.

Boss Eddie Howe said: “The signs have been very good from the start and you would not have believed that we were at the wrong end of the table.

“But it is very difficult now to go into the winter break with this feeling after winning the last two.

“We can’t waste games anymore. It’s getting too tight below and we know what junk we’re in.”

Chelsea have a summer transfer for Ajax keeper Andre Onana after beating up Spurs, PSG and Barcelona