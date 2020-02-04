Billy Ray Cyrus confirms Prequel Talks ‘Hannah Montana’

Fans can once again get the best of both worlds with a Hannah Montana prequel.

Billy Ray Cyrus, who played Robby Stewart and his rock star-alter ego Robbie Ray in the 2000 Disney Channel show, confirmed the rumor about the show’s potential revival.

“They’re talking about doing a prequel, what I would do for me in a heartbeat,” Billy Ray told Hollywood Life in an interview. “Because that means I can get my mullet back.”

The original show never shared the full story of the Stewart family or elaborated on how Miley became Hannah. “I think there was a whole story that led Miley to become Hannah Montana,” Billy Ray shared.

The franchise produced numerous sold-out tours, four seasons of the TV show, two feature films, and an unforgettable storyline. The show ran from 2006-2011 when Miley Cyrus turned nineteen years old.

Billy Ray did not confirm whether his daughter Miley would sign for the project or what the storyline of the show would entail. Fans speculate that the revival on the new Disney streaming platform could be Disney +, similar to the High School Musical spin-off on the platform, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The cast still seems to be friendly and in contact with each other. The main cast consisted of Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus, Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, Jason Earles and Moises Arias.

“I feel that it could. It could. Everything is possible,” Billy Ray said in response to the possibility of a revival to Entertainment Tonight Canada in August 2019. “Certainly worth considering. It sounds nice to me. I’ve always wanted a prequel. “

Billy Ray admitted that his feelings usually end in success. “I had that feeling about ‘Achy Breaky Heart’, I had a feeling about Hannah Montana,” he said. “I felt that Miley was Hannah Montana. That show was going to be a hit.”

Fingers crossed that Hannah Montana could make a return!

