Billy Porter delights in the golden dress inspired by Kensington Palace

BILLY Porter has thrilled the Academy Awards for the second time in a row with a gold dress inspired by Kensington Palace.

The American horror story actor, 50, won the “red carpet” last year in his stunning tuxedo dress – and impressed with another statement outfit at today’s event.

5

Billy Porter’s latest statement dress is inspired by Kensington PalaceCredit: EPA

5

The balloon skirt imitates the Cupola Room in Kate Middleton and Prince Williams HomeCredit: AFP or licensor

“The Oscars are a royal event, so of course we were inspired by Kensington Palace. I’m officially a queen with a KW,” he wrote on Instagram.

Billy’s stylist Sam Ratelle went to Kate Middleton and Prince William’s home last year after a tour of the London Palace.

“I thought,” The Oscars are kind of a royal event, “Sam told the NY Times.

He hired British designer Giles Deacon, who brought the intricate walls of the palace to life.

5

It is a magnificent dome made of marble, wood and gold, in which statues of the Roman gods are exhibited. Credit: Alamy

5

Social media raged for his statement outfit. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The billowing rock pays homage to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace – a magnificent dome made of marble, wood and gold with statues of Roman gods.

“I love the idea that Billy is such a messenger that the gods sent,” said Giles.

To top it off, the designer added a gold-colored top and sky-high Jimmy Choo boots.

Sam says the idea was to make the royal family “fun and modern”.

People were crazy about the outfit on the Internet and a girl tweeted: “Petition to make Billy Porter the new # Oscars statue”.

5

The fans also said that Billy had won the “red carpet” in this tuxedo dress at last year’s OscarsCredit: Getty – Contributor

See more fashion news what the biggest stars wore on this year’s red carpet.

Meanwhile, Olivia Colman showed a new BLONDE hairstyle tonight.

And the wild Hollywood man, Leonardo Di Caprio, threw an explosive pre-Oscars party at his friend’s stunning £ 9m LA Mansion.

Red carpet of the Oscars 2020: Laura Dern, Olivia Colman and Sandra Oh dazzle in style