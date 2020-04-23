Billy Joel sued for allegedly ripping off household renovation strategies

Billy Joel is being sued for copyright infringement — but not in excess of a tune.

A contractor statements the Piano Person ripped off architectural types for renovations to his sprawling Extended Island home by handing them off to a different builder, in accordance to a petition filed in Brooklyn federal court docket Wednesday.

For Joel and his spouse, household is just yet another phrase for a 12,000 sq.-foot Oyster Bay manse on assets that incorporates 29 waterfront acres, courtroom papers state.

The “Uptown Girl” crooner employed dwelling improvement contractor Berry Hill Advancement Corp. to renovate the residence last 12 months — which the organization seemed forward to as a “marquee” venture, but was unexpectedly taken off the occupation, the accommodate promises.

Paul Laruccia, Berry Hill’s proprietors, claims he was advised that a structural engineer uncovered flaws in his do the job — and that he was no longer the contractor they’re searching for.

But Laruccia statements he presently experienced architectural patterns drawn up, which value much more than $126,700, and a part of individuals charges have absent unpaid.

Joel moved forward with a different contractor that submitted architectural drawings to the Centre Island Constructing Section — which Laruccia alleges are “nearly identical” to the strategies he experienced drawn up.

“To date, the defendants carry on on the web page renovations of the Premises employing the is effective and designs owned by Berry Hill, without the need of Berry Hill’s approval, license or permission to do so,” the lawsuit states.

And Laruccia says the “Movin’ Out” singer oughta know by now that he is accusing the legendary Extended Island singer of ripping off his design and style, for which he claims he acquired a copyright — he has sent a cease-and-desist letter and filed another lawsuit in Nassau County Supreme Court docket that have gone unanswered.

In addition to Joel, the go well with also names Joel’s spouse, the LLC by which the few owns their properties and the present-day contractor for the renovation task.

Berry Hill is inquiring for unspecified damages.

A spokesperson for Joel mentioned his LLC has experienced to pay back to take care of Berry Hill’s deficiencies — and that the price tag for that work was more substantial than the amount remaining on the contract with Laruccia.

“Billy and Alexis Joel will not stand by in the midst of these types of unjustifiable accusations that obscure the authentic challenge which is the rightful termination of standard contractor Berry Hill owned by Paul Laruccia,” the spokesperson stated.

“Berry Hill was terminated from the venture for the reason that of major structural problems that influence the basic safety of the residence and Berry Hill’s try to now acquire payment for deficient function is outrageous. ”