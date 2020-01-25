Billy makes a decision that costs him Victoria and pushes him to Amanda. Credit: CBS

Subscribe to the newsletter The Young and the Restless!

The young and restless spoiler for upcoming episodes of the CBS show continue teasing Billy (Jason Thompson) to blow his life up. He’s been in a downward spiral for weeks, making life-changing decisions that confuse his loved ones.

Billy lied to everyone he knows, what he feels, and what’s really going on in his life. He excludes Victoria (Amelia Heinle) but opens Amanda (Mishael Morgan), a woman he hardly knows. The decision comes back to chase Billy.

Billy leaves Victoria

After Victoria discovered that Billy had been lying to her for weeks, she confronted her husband. She desperately wants him to keep trying and fight for their relationship. However, Billy sees her request as a requirement that he be a person he is no longer.

Take part in The Young and the Restless discussions in our forum!

The fans know that Billy has to deal with deep psychological problems, especially when it comes to his identity. The conversation with Victoria only proves Billy that he can no longer do this. Billy does the only thing he thinks best and leaves.

The only thing Victoria has been afraid of since Billy behaved strangely is that he’s leaving. Victoria’s fear comes true when Billy packs his bags. She turns to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and for the first time loudly admits that Billy has disappeared and never comes back.

Amanda questions her friendship with Billy

Billy doesn’t waste time letting Amanda know it’s the end of the road for him and Victoria. He explains that they just can’t do it, which causes Amanda to question whether their friendship has crossed a line.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=484-fcJnnTc (/ embed)

Billy Point Blank says they have no affair. He doesn’t think they ever crossed a line. Although nothing physical has ever happened between Billy and Amanda, she reminds him that there are all sorts of things.

Amanda has been Billy’s soundboard for weeks. She is the one he turns to in his emergency. Amanda points out that they could have an emotional affair. It is not wrong either. Billy feels a connection to the legal eagle that seems deeper than friendship.

The CBS soap opera is preparing for a gripping story about Billy’s mental health. Fans won’t want to miss a single episode to see how it goes.

While the current impeachment hearings continue to have and will have an impact on Y&R episodes, make sure you know how you see the day game when it is interrupted or interrupted.

The Young and the Restless air on CBS on weekdays.