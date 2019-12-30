Billionaires swarming St. Barts in increasing numbers

Loading...

Billionaires have descended to St. Barts.

We hear that Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich will hold his annual New Year's Eve party aboard his $ 500 million Eclipse yacht, equipped with numerous hot tubs, swimming pools and heliports. In past years, Abramovich held the party in his mansion, attracting guests and performers such as Prince, Paul McCartney, Jimmy Buffett, Karlie Kloss and Calvin Klein.

David Geffen's Rising Sun yacht, Barry Diller's Eos and Steve Wynn's Aquarius have also been seen around the Caribbean island, according to Forbes. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez were there last week, and other sightings have included Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton and Sean Penn.

Page Six reported earlier this month that the island has recovered from Hurricane Irma 2017 as a destination for the jet set. The luxury hotel Eden Rock reopened just before Thanksgiving, and Ronald Perelman, Lorne Michaels, Don Lemon and Jon and Lizzie Tisch and others have been seen around the hot spots in the area.

