Billionaire uses TV show to find a girlfriend for space

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa will be SpaceX’s first private passenger around the moon. However, he does not want to go alone. Photo: Koji Sasahara (AP Photo)

When SpaceX unveiled the name of its first private passenger flying around the moon, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, it wasn’t a big surprise. After all, it helps to be a billionaire if you pay for the ticket. However, Maezawa seems determined to control the narrative of his journey, and he wants one thing to be clear: it’s not just about going to the moon, it’s about going to the moon with the woman he loves ,

The 44-year-old Maezawa starts a search for a “life partner” who will accompany him on his groundbreaking and probably very expensive trip to the moon, which is expected to take place in 2023, the show “Full Moon Lovers” by Abema TV, an internet television station in Japan.

In a statement released on the show’s application website managed by Abema TV, Maezawa writes that when he was offered to do the show, he was overwhelmed by “embarrassment and pride” and considered refusing to do so. However, he claims that he changed his mind when he realized that an opportunity like this “may not come back.”

“As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly come to me, there is one thing that I think about: continuing to love a woman,” said Maezawa. “I want to find a” life partner “. With this future partner I want to call our love and our world peace from space.”

However, the billionaire who made his fortune by founding Japanese online fashion retailer Zozo has a few requirements. The section “Application Conditions” on the website states that those who are interested in becoming Maezawa’s life partner must be a single woman from 20 years of age, have a bright personality, are always positive, are interested in going into space and to prepare for the trip I want to enjoy life to the fullest and I wish world peace.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, announced that Maezawa will be the company’s first private passenger in September. The Japanese billionaire will take a trip around the moon with some artists in SpaceX’s Starship and Super Heavy Rocket. Art collector Maezawa wants artists to use the trip to create a space art project.

According to the website he created for the project entitled “#dearMoon”, the artists could include painters, musicians, film directors or fashion designers.

While this search for a girlfriend may seem unusual, Maezawa has become famous for these quirky and crazy ideas that some people think are stunts. In 2019, he broke the Twitter retweet record when he promised to award $ 10,000 each to 100 Twitter users on the social media platform who followed and retweeted him. At this point, his post was retweeted 5.48 million times.

Maezawa launched a similar contest on Twitter last New Year, promising to give $ 9 million to 1,000 people. The billionaire said this competition was part of a social experiment to find out if the money would make people happier. Unfortunately, the competition was closed to all of us on January 7th.

The application deadline to be Maezawa’s life partner and to accompany him on his journey around the moon ends on January 7th. Abema TV expects Maezawa to make a final decision about who his girlfriend will be at the end of March. Apparently, two months are all you need to find a life partner.