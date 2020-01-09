Billionaire donates $ 9 million in experiment to see if money makes them happier

Loading...

A Japanese billionaire will give more than $ 9 million to 1,000 people on Twitter to see if it improves their happiness. All they had to do to receive it was to retweet it. Online shopping mogul Yusaku Maezawa will share 1 billion yen (about $ 9 million) among Twitter users. The winners will end up with a million yen each (about $ 9,100). In a YouTube advertisement, the tech mogul called the contest a “serious social trial” to see what impact a million yen could have on a person’s life. In the video explaining Maezawa urged candidates to use the money “as they wish” and to answer regular questionnaires on how they used it. Almost everyone was eligible to receive the small piece of Maezawa’s fortune. All they had to do was join Twitter and retweet the announcement tweet before midnight January 7. Over 4 million people answered his call and retweeted. A lottery will determine the winners, and Maezawa will personally notify them in a direct message within two to three days. Maezawa also said he would contact the lucky winners afterwards to inquire about the impact, and called on social scientists to help analyze the results of The billionaire did the same thing in January 2019. He has promised 100 million yen, or about $ 914,000, to be shared among 100 Twitter users. They ended up with just over $ 9,000 each, breaking a record in the process: his January 2019 tweet was the most retweeted at the time, with 4.68 million retweets. Maezawa is worth around $ 2 billion. dollars, according to Forbes, and made a name for himself as an eclectic billionaire – a rock musician, a hopeful tourist on the moon and a top art collector. He lost $ 111 million on a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat in 2017 – the highest price ever paid at auction for a work by an American artist.

Getty ImagesAlessandro Di Ciommo / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Yusaku Maezawa

