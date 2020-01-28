South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe apologized for telling President Donald Trump that Africa loved him, but warned against the growing perception that the continent could be an anti-America continent that could make investment difficult.

Motsepe’s remarks about Trump at a business dinner during the World Economic Forum in Davos last week sparked a debate among his countrymen who questioned his right to speak on the continent.

“It is my duty to listen to these different views and to apologize,” said Motsepe, the country’s only black billionaire and brother-in-law to President Cyril Ramaphosa, in an email Tuesday. “I have no right to speak for anyone but myself.”

The American leader has not always made himself popular on the continent. Two years ago it was reported that he described African nations as “shit countries”. It was announced last week that he was considering a proposal to extend travel restrictions to four African countries, including Nigeria.

Motsepe said he has worked with politicians, business people and other executives whose views and guidelines he does not necessarily share, and continues to do so.

His remarks last week were aimed in part at stimulating the discussion between the Trump administration and African leaders, and “in particular in the context of increasing feedback from certain American political and economic leaders that South Africa and some African countries are anti-America and its are political leaders, said Motsepe, “This perception has affected our ability to attract foreign investment and create jobs.”

The continent has to create around 8 million new jobs for its youth each year, and South Africa, where half of the 15- to 24-year-olds are unemployed, must create more than 500,000 new jobs, according to Motsepe.

“Africa and America share common values ​​and principles and have a greater mutual interest than the issues or policies on which they do not agree or which have different views,” he said. “It is in the interests of South Africa and the rest of the African continent to build mutually beneficial socio-political, trade, investment and cultural ties between the economies and the people of Africa and America, and between Africa and the world.”

