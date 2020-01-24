Green day and Billie Joe Armstrong allowed Tyla Yaweh and Wiz Khalifa to use a sample of “Boulevard Of Broken Dreams” for the remix of “High Right Now” by Yaweh.

The singer also appears in the accompanying video clip.

Find out more: Here’s everything that will happen to Disney + in February

When Yaweh initially recorded the remix with Khalifa, he feared that he could not sample the rhythm of Green Day’s “Boulevard Of Broken Dreams” for the remix of “High Right Now”.

“When you hear that Wiz used a sample of Green Day, we wondered how the hell were we going to erase it,” Yaweh told Fader. “But then I’m on tour with Post Malone and I end up seeing Billie Joe Armstrong behind the scenes. I played the record to him and he loved it and said he was going to erase it!”

“We needed to become good friends from there and we all ended up making this iconic stone hoop!”

Armstrong went to Instagram to announce the collaboration with the two rappers.

Highlights with my friend @tylayaweh with @wizkhalifa!

The video shows Yaweh and Khalifa doing their thing with Armstrong appearing in the middle of the clip.

Post Malone also makes a brief appearance in the visual.

Check out the video clip for “High Right Now” below.

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_Q9vccOV7s (/ incorporated)

More on Green Day

The group recently released their new single from their upcoming album Father of all… The single is titled “Oh Yeah!” The accompanying clip makes fun of modern interactions due to the influence of technology.

The video starts as a fake tutorial with the drummer Very cool showing us how to play drums for “Oh yeah!” The man watching the video is distracted and knocks Billie Joe Armstrong In his car. For the rest of the time, we see many absurd interactions with people, all stemming from their absorption into technology.

Armstrong makes fun of the nonsense with the hook “Everyone is a star // I have my money and I feel a little weak.” Watch the video for “Oh yeah!” From Green Day here.

Father Of All… comes out on February 7 and can be pre-ordered here. Green Day will preface the Hella Mega tour with solo appearances in Europe and Asia. They will join Fall Out Boy and Weezer in the United States from July. Buy your tickets here with the full list of dates below.

Appointment

08/03 – Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor StadiUM

11/03 – Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena

03/14 – Manila, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena

03/17 – Taipei, TW @ Taipei Arena

03/20 – Hong Kong, CN @ Asia World Expo

03/22 – Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Gym

03/25 – Osaka, JP @ Intex

03/27 – Tokyo, JP @ Makuhari, Mass

03/24 – Moscow, RU V Spartak Stadium

05/27 – Helsinki, FI @ Suvilhati

05/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena

05/31 – Alesund, NO @ Colorline Stadium

06/03 – Berlin, D (protected by e-mail) Wuhlheide (with Weezer)

06/10 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo San Siro (with Weezer)

06/13 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

06/14 – Groningen, NL @ Tadspark

06/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

06/21 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium

06/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

06/26 – London, United Kingdom @ London Stadium

06/27 – Huddersfield, UK @ The John Smith’s Stadium

06/29 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

THE HELLA MEGA TOUR with Weezer and Fall Out Boy

07/17 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

07/24 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

07/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

07/28 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park

07/31 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

08/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

05/08 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

11/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

08/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/19 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

08/21 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center

08/27 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

What do you think of the Green Day sample used in Tyla Yaweh’s “High Right Now”? Let us know in the comments below!