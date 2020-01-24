Green day and Billie Joe Armstrong allowed Tyla Yaweh and Wiz Khalifa to use a sample of “Boulevard Of Broken Dreams” for the remix of “High Right Now” by Yaweh.
The singer also appears in the accompanying video clip.
When Yaweh initially recorded the remix with Khalifa, he feared that he could not sample the rhythm of Green Day’s “Boulevard Of Broken Dreams” for the remix of “High Right Now”.
“When you hear that Wiz used a sample of Green Day, we wondered how the hell were we going to erase it,” Yaweh told Fader. “But then I’m on tour with Post Malone and I end up seeing Billie Joe Armstrong behind the scenes. I played the record to him and he loved it and said he was going to erase it!”
“We needed to become good friends from there and we all ended up making this iconic stone hoop!”
Armstrong went to Instagram to announce the collaboration with the two rappers.
Highlights with my friend @tylayaweh with @wizkhalifa!
The video shows Yaweh and Khalifa doing their thing with Armstrong appearing in the middle of the clip.
Post Malone also makes a brief appearance in the visual.
Check out the video clip for “High Right Now” below.
(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_Q9vccOV7s (/ incorporated)
More on Green Day
The group recently released their new single from their upcoming album Father of all… The single is titled “Oh Yeah!” The accompanying clip makes fun of modern interactions due to the influence of technology.
The video starts as a fake tutorial with the drummer Very cool showing us how to play drums for “Oh yeah!” The man watching the video is distracted and knocks Billie Joe Armstrong In his car. For the rest of the time, we see many absurd interactions with people, all stemming from their absorption into technology.
Armstrong makes fun of the nonsense with the hook “Everyone is a star // I have my money and I feel a little weak.” Watch the video for “Oh yeah!” From Green Day here.
Father Of All… comes out on February 7 and can be pre-ordered here. Green Day will preface the Hella Mega tour with solo appearances in Europe and Asia. They will join Fall Out Boy and Weezer in the United States from July. Buy your tickets here with the full list of dates below.
Appointment
08/03 – Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor StadiUM
11/03 – Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena
03/14 – Manila, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena
03/17 – Taipei, TW @ Taipei Arena
03/20 – Hong Kong, CN @ Asia World Expo
03/22 – Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Gym
03/25 – Osaka, JP @ Intex
03/27 – Tokyo, JP @ Makuhari, Mass
03/24 – Moscow, RU V Spartak Stadium
05/27 – Helsinki, FI @ Suvilhati
05/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena
05/31 – Alesund, NO @ Colorline Stadium
06/03 – Berlin, D (protected by e-mail) Wuhlheide (with Weezer)
06/10 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo San Siro (with Weezer)
06/13 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena
06/14 – Groningen, NL @ Tadspark
06/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
06/21 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium
06/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
06/26 – London, United Kingdom @ London Stadium
06/27 – Huddersfield, UK @ The John Smith’s Stadium
06/29 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
THE HELLA MEGA TOUR with Weezer and Fall Out Boy
07/17 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
07/24 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
07/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
07/28 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park
07/31 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
08/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
05/08 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
11/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
08/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/19 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
08/21 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
08/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center
08/27 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
What do you think of the Green Day sample used in Tyla Yaweh’s “High Right Now”? Let us know in the comments below!