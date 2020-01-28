Billie Eilish's performance on the Grammy 2020 | Video

Billie Eilish recorded the Grammy stage on Sunday for a genuine performance. The 18-year-old star got out to sing her dreamy tune “When the Party’s Over” from her album Where do we all go when we fall asleep?. The singer rocked a shiny Gucci ensemble and amazed the audience with her beautiful singing while her brother and producer Finneas O’Connell played the piano.

It was undoubtedly a great evening for Eilish, who won five prizes. While her hit song “Bad Guy” won two awards – record of the year and song of the year – her debut album, Where do we all go when we fall asleep?, won the prizes for the best vocal album and album of the year. She also earned the title of best new artist and O’Connell won the producer of the year. Eilish’s performance didn’t end there either. Her wins for album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist made her the youngest person to take home a prize in the “Big Four” category. In honor of Eilish’s unforgettable evening, look ahead to see a taste of her performance!