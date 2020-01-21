[Photo via Wikimedia Commons / Lars Crommelinck]

Billie eilish had a year for records in 2019. After dominating the top Spotify and Apple Music lists, Eilish has made a lot of headlines. In addition, her world tour ended in an hour and she was nominated for six Grammy Awards and is the youngest artist to be nominated for the four main categories. She has also just been announced as the next artist to record a James Bond theme.

Eilish has collected quite a few followers. It is logical that fans are already asking for information regarding a follow-up to his first album WHEN WE FALL ALL, WHERE DO WE GO? Well, Billie just gave us more information.

Last weekend, Billie Eilish performed in 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO music festival. While there, she answered a few questions about her exceptional year, her Grammy nominations and when fans can expect her second album.

The Gramma Awards will take place on January 26. Billie Eilish will also perform at the music awards. She explained what it means to simply be nominated, regardless of victory.

“I mean, winning a Grammy is like … Who would think you would win a Grammy, you know what I mean,” said Eilish. “I never thought,” Oh, I would win a Grammy one day! “So really if I receive something, I will be happy if I am not, I will be happy too, because just to be nominated, what more can I ask for?”

When the subject of her next album appeared, Billie Eilish was more than direct in saying that she could not deliver something in 2020.

“This year? No, but I will do it this year,” says Eilish. “But the next few years? It happens. When it’s done. It’s not done yet.”

Now we have our answers. Sorry for Billie Eilish fans, but we can’t expect the 18-year-old icon to detonate the bangers so quickly. Watch the full iHeartRadio interview below.

More Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish apparently took control of the world in 2019. From Apple at Spotify, at Youtube, you couldn’t turn a corner without hitting something by the 18-year-old icon. She continues to use her platform for good. Billie Eilish recently launched a line of sustainable products with H & M.

The line includes everything from oversized t-shirts and sweaters to joggers. The best part is that they are all made from materials of sustainable origin. Discover them below.

Billie Eilish has always talked about environmental issues. She will be presenting sustainability exhibits for her world tour and she talked about climate change on Saturday Night Live.

The new H&M line offers a range of clothing that draws heavily on Eilish’s iconic style. Emily Bjorkheim, design manager at H&M Divided, talked a little bit about how Eilish allows people to be themselves.

“We are very excited about this drop in the collection of derivatives,” said Bjorkheim. “Billie Eilish is obviously an inspiring artist, but also someone that many people around the world admire for her personal style and her empowering way of expressing her values. We want to allow his fans to enter his world and feel empowered to freely express their style as well. “

H&M announced the line with the Instagram post below. It presents only a few of the many items in the range.

The new Billie Eilish merchandise was dropped off a few weeks ago and is available in stores and online here.

