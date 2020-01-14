Billie Eilish sings James Bond No Time To That Theme Song

Forget being the “bad guy”, Billie Eilish takes her turn to become a Bond girl! Kind of. The nominated Grammy has been selected to perform the title song for the upcoming James Bond episode, No time to die.

On Tuesday, January 14, the official Twitter account for the film made the announcement, revealing that Eilish and her frequent collaborator, older brother Finneas O’Connell, wrote the song together. This is not only an exciting way to start the new year, but it also makes Eilish the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song!

The title number of #NoTimeToDie is executed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song. pic.twitter.com/Qd5cYIRlmg

– James Bond (@ 007) January 14, 2020

Eilish stated her excitement for the project in a statement Variety, saying: “It feels crazy to be a part of it in all ways. It is a huge honor to be able to score the theme song on a film that is part of such a legendary series. James Bond is the coolest movie franchise ever to I am still in shock. ”

O’Connell added: “Writing the theme song for a Bond movie is something we’ve been dreaming about all our lives. There’s no more iconic combination of music and cinema than the kind Goldfinger and Live and let die. We feel so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007. “

None of the artists has given any indications about the name or atmosphere of the theme song, but we are confident that the duo can perfectly capture the essence of the film!