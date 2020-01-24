Billie Eilish says she had suicidal thoughts last year

Billie Eilish is known for being refreshing and courageous to be honest about her mental health. Now, in a new interview on Gayle King’s The Gayle King Grammy Special, the singer opens even more.

“I was so unhappy last year,” the six-time Grammy candidate revealed to King. “I was so unhappy and I was so unhappy.”

“There was this fame that I didn’t want at the time,” she explained. Eilish called it “torture” and described how difficult it was for her to even hang out with her friends without being bombarded by people and the press.

“I don’t want to be too dark, but I really didn’t think I’d turn 17,” Eilish added.

“Did you think you would hurt yourself?” Asked King. “Yes,” Eilish replied.

Fortunately the singer celebrated her 17th birthday – then her 18th. In the interview she credited her mother with helping her depression and suicidal thoughts.

“We checked in with her all the time:” Do you still want to do this? “, Eilish’s mother said, Maggie Baird.” She loved doing the shows. The fans and the shows, that’s what kept her going. “

The past half year was easier for her, Eilish shared. She says she went to therapy and got the support of her family to help her find a better place.

Eilish has previously talked about her anxiety and depression and revealed that she harmed herself. Now she tries to support fans who have similar experiences.

“I just grab them by the shoulders and I kind of like,” Please take care of yourself and be good to yourself and be kind to yourself, “said Eilish.” Don’t take that extra step and hurt yourself even more. “

If you are thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.

