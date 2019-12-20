Billie Eilish says "Bad Guy" was inspired by JID and Isaiah Rashad

Loading...

Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" was one of the biggest songs of the year, but it's actually pretty strange. After the recognizable verses and hooks, the track ends with a short new section that differs from the rest of the previous song. It turned out that Eilish had the idea of ​​doing something like this from a couple of rappers: JID and Isaiah Rashad.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Eilish said, "I was inspired by this song called & # 39; Never & # 39; from JID and from this song called & # 39; Stuck In The Mud & # 39; by Isaiah Rashad start this new song, which is shorter. I found it so interesting. "

Eilish and JID have already released the song “SIRENS | Z1RENZ “: JID was heard on the track, while Eilish did not sing in the credits in the chorus. He also appeared on her Instagram:

Eilish was not stingy with her praise for rappers: she recently appeared in a trailer for XXXTentacion's posthumous album Bad Vibes Forever and said, "I only see the impact he had on people and the impact he had on me, and I hardly knew him and that's crazy. He was like a ray of light and just tried to do everything for other people. It was like the most selfless child I've ever met in my life. "

