Billie Eilish looking at the Oscars in confused AF is a real meme mood

Billie Eilish may be a singer, but if she ever decides to act, she already has the expression “confused as hell.”

The 18-year-old attended the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, and while comedians Kristen Wigg and Maya Rudolph presented prizes for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design, the camera caught Eilish at an absolutely perfect moment.

While Wigg and Rudolph were busy “acting” a little while presenting their two categories, the camera cut at Eilish, who had an invaluable look on her face.

We may never know whether the teenager had any idea who the two iconic presenters were or were just shocked to see herself on the camera, but we do know that the look on her face is perfect meme material.

Do you really want to feel old? Watch this clip from Billie Eilish making a face to Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph who are comic geniuses !!!!! As we are now Susans and Karens for young people or what #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0JngC4FbWJ

Give Eilish an Oscar for that facial expression. The Irish nominees could never do that.

