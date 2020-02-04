Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and the Weirdness of the 2020 Grammy

The latest installment of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast takes place at the 62nd Annual Grammy Ceremony, with a blow-by-blow study of Alicia Key’s supernaturally quiet hosting skills, Lil Nas X’s genre-blending triumph, Billie Eilish’s reluctant victories , the show’s astonishment emphasizes ballads, that crazy “I Sing the Body Electric” performance, tripping from Aerosmith and much more.

Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield accompany host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which also touches on the controversies surrounding the institution, from the accusations of CEO Deborah Dugan against the Recording Academy to persistent complaints about the failure of the awards to make the best of the time honor music even if the show is doing better itself.

To hear the entire episode, press play below or download and subscribe to iTunes or Spotify.

