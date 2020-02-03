Billie Eilish has mental health advice and it’s so important

Just days after writing history as the youngest person ever to win Song Of The Year on the Grammy, Billie Eilish makes her Vogue cover debut. In the accompanying interview the 18-year-old singer opens about her experiences with depression, self-harm and suicidal thoughts.

In the profile, Eilish explained that she is always fascinated by dark subjects. For example, at the age of 11 she wrote a song about suicidal thoughts – although according to the artist the song did not reflect her own experiences. “That was the song, at 11,” she said. “And I was completely happy. I had never felt suicidal before, and I didn’t want to feel that way, but I enjoyed writing a song about something I didn’t know. “

When she was in her early teens, however, that changed. The singer was diagnosed with depression and damaged herself with suicidal thoughts. She said there were a number of factors, including a romantic partner who treated her badly, a toxic group of friends, and a dance injury. But the primary one, she said, was her body image.

“I just hated my body. I would have done anything to be in another, “she said. “I really wanted to be a model, very bad, and I was chubby and short. I developed very early. I had breasts at nine o’clock. I got my period at 11. So my body went faster than my brain. It’s funny, because when you’re a little kid, you don’t think about your body at all. And suddenly you look down and you, whoa. What can I do to make this disappear? ”

After a while, Eilish began making changes to her life to improve her mental health – changes “that she’d rather keep private,” explains Vogue writer Rob Haskell. (Eilish has previously talked about benefiting from therapy.) In June 2019, “the fog disappeared,” Haskell writes about the singer.

Eilish also shared important advice for people in similar situations. “If people ask me what I would say to someone seeking advice on mental health, I can only be patient,” she said. “I was patient with myself. I did not take that last step. I waited. Things fade. “

If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide or considering self-harm, ask for help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

