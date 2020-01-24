Billie eilish shared a great clip for his latest single “Everything I Wanted”, with which his brother Finneas collaborated.

The last piece of the musician sees her play her typical melancholic pop lo-fi melodies with an edifying and dreamlike rhythm.

The singer surprised her fans earlier when she tweeted that she would drop the clip today.

Billie’s video for “Everything I Wanted” comes out at 12 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/9gnFbx9v7U

– billie eilish (@billieeilish) January 23, 2020

She then shared the video with the legend, revealing that she had made the video herself.

The clip of “Everything I Wanted”, directed by Billie, is now available. https://t.co/Wr7A4nfJwm pic.twitter.com/E5PyBOsIpx

– billie eilish (@billieeilish) January 23, 2020

Eilish said the track was created by her and her brother Finneas, and wanted the video clip to reflect the meaning of the track.

“My brother and I wrote this song over each other,” she said in a press release. “And I wanted to create a visual that highlights that no matter what, we will be there for each other through everything.”

“This is the second video I have made. We have worked so hard, for hours and hours. I love that, I hope you do too.”

The video opens with a dedication to his brother.

“Finneas is my brother and my best friend,” the statement said. “No matter the circumstances, we have always been and will always be there for each other.”

The video shows the singer and her brother riding together in a car through the city and ultimately the sea.

Check out the video for “everything I wanted” below.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgBJmlPo8Xw (/ integrated)

The track is available for streaming here.

Billie Eilish had a year for records in 2019. After dominating the top Spotify and Apple Music lists, Eilish has made a lot of headlines.

In addition, her world tour ended in an hour and she was nominated for six Grammy Awards and is the youngest artist to be nominated for the four main categories. She has also just been announced as the next artist to record a James Bond theme.

Eilish has collected quite a few followers. It is logical that fans are already asking for information regarding a follow-up to his first album WHEN WE FALL ALL, WHERE DO WE GO? Well, Billie just gave us more information.

Last weekend, Billie Eilish performed in 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO music festival. While there, she answered a few questions about her exceptional year, her Grammy nominations and when fans can expect her second album.

The Gramma Awards will take place on January 26. Billie Eilish will also perform at the music awards. She explained what it means to simply be nominated, regardless of victory.

“I mean, winning a Grammy is like … Who would think you would win a Grammy, you know what I mean,” said Eilish. “I never thought,” Oh, I would win a Grammy one day! “So really if I receive something, I will be happy if I am not, I will be happy too, because just to be nominated, what more can I ask for?”

When the subject of her next album appeared, Billie Eilish was more than direct in saying that she could not deliver something in 2020.

“This year? No, but I will do it this year,” says Eilish. “But the next few years? It happens. When it’s done. It’s not done yet.”

Discover the full interview here.

What do you think of Billie Eilish’s video for “everything I wanted?” Let us know in the comments below!

