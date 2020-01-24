Billie Eilish “Everything I Wanted” Video: Watch

In the new “Everything I Wanted” video, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas take a scenic drive from California – straight into the ocean.

Directed by Eilish, the clip features brothers and sisters and collaborators on a highway with Eilish at the wheel singing against an ethereal bass line: “It could have been a nightmare / For anyone who cares.” The duo travels the beach and in the open water, with Eilish singing as the car plunges into darkness: “If I knew everything then I would do it again? / I would do it again?”

“My brother and I wrote this song on top of each other and I wanted to create a visual that highlights that no matter what, we will be there for each other through everything,” said Eilish. in a press release. “This is the second video I have made. We have worked so hard, for hours and hours.”

The 18-year-old pop star will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday. She has received nominations in six categories: When we all fall asleep, where do we go? for the album of the year and the best pop vocal album, “Bad Guy” for the record and the song of the year as well as the best solo pop performance and the best new artist. She is also ready to perform the title song for the 25th James Bond film, “No Time to Die”, making her the youngest artist in history to do so.