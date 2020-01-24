Billie eilish will perform at the 62nd Grammy Awards this Sunday, January 26. She is nominated for six awards and is the youngest to be nominated for the four general field categories: Disc of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. Billie is on top of the mountain, but it hasn’t been easy.

The singer recently spoke with Gayle King about his sanity and the fight for fame for The Gayle King Grammy Special.

Billie Eilish spoke to King about his terrible depression and suicidal thoughts in 2018. “I never thought I would be happy again. Never. Eilish’s rise to fame and recognition did not come without his share of hardship. His friends quickly moved away, unable to understand his status as a pop star. This sparked a spiral that led Eilish to clinical depression in the face of severe isolation.

“I was so unhappy last year,” Eilish told King. “I was so unhappy, and I was so, like, without joy. I don’t want to be too dark or anything, but I really didn’t think I could get to be 17. “

King and Eilish continue to talk about mental health and Eilish recounts a moment she almost never returned from.

“I think of this time when I was in Berlin and I was alone in my hotel, and I remember that there was a window right there. I remember crying because I was thinking about how I was going to die, I was going to do it. King asks her what kept her from taking that extra step. “My mom,” says Eilish.

Due to Billie Eilish’s mental health issues, she takes special care in communicating with her fans and making sure they can be in a better place than she is.

“I just take [the fans] by the shoulders and say to myself,” Please take care of yourself and be kind to yourself and be kind to yourself. Do not take this extra step or injure yourself any more and you cannot take it again, ”says Eilish.

The full interview is below.

If you or someone you know has a mental illness, help is available. Please consider these online resources and talk to your regular doctor about your symptoms:

MentalHealth.gov – Get Immediate Help

ImAlive – Online crisis network

International Association for Suicide Prevention – Resources

American Association of Anxiety and Depression

National Alliance Against Mental Illness

American Psychiatric Association – Find Help

National Institute of Mental Health

American Psychological Association – Psychologist Locator

