Billie Eilish defends Drake texting her: “Everyone is so sensitive”

For just over a year, Drake’s texting habits have been drawing skepticism and concerns from some corners of the internet. It started in September 2018, when Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown revealed that the two had a bond when they met in Australia and since then started texting as friends. Then, last November, Billie Eilish told Vanity Fair that Drake had also sent her a text – months after video surfaced of the rapper and former Degrassi star stroking and kissing a 17-year-old girl at one of his concerts. But Eilish is not moved by the concerns of the internet. In an interview for the cover of Vogue in March, the singer said: “The internet is such a stupid mess right now.”

“Everyone is so sensitive,” Eilish continued. “Can an adult man not be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried. Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you vote for Trump, what’s that all about?

During her Vanity Fair interview, posted last winter, Eilish described Drake as “the nicest guy I’ve ever met.” “I mean, I just sent him a text like him,” she said, “but he’s so nice. Like, he doesn’t have to be so nice – you know what I mean?” But social media users were quick close to Drake’s apparent pattern of friendship with underage girls, after all, he had only had a fire storm a year earlier, following similar comments from Millie Bobby Brown.

In the fall of 2018, the actress – then 14 years old – said that she and Drake had met in Australia, where they apparently started it. “He really is so fantastic,” she said, and later added, “We recently sent a text to each other and he said,” I miss you so much “and I said,” I miss you even more! “Drake sometimes also gave her dating advice.

The reactions in question flowed in almost immediately. It probably didn’t help Brown’s revelation to come just like Drake and 18-year-old model Bella B Harris – who met the rapper when she was 16 – denied the rumors that they were dating.

Brown, like Eilish, defended her friendship with Drake after the kickback. She wrote on her Instagram story: “Why do you have to make a nice friendship with your head? You are weird. . . really. I am lucky that people in the company extend their time to help me further my career and offer them wisdom and guidance. I am very blessed with wonderful people in my life. You can’t choose that for me. It’s nice to have people who understand what I do. Now talk about real problems in this world different from my friendships. . . Jesus.”

. [TagsToTranslate] Drake