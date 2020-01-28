Billie Eilish cleaned up at the Grammy

Hello and welcome to a new edition of The Monitor, WIRED’s entertainment news overview. Much has happened in national and international news lately, so you will be forgiven if you miss the latest in the world of pop culture. Let’s catch up with you.

Billie Eilish just about wiped the Grammy away

Last night, during a broadcast preceded by the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant and a huge commotion at the Recording Academy, Billie Eilish wrote history. The pop star won five of the six prizes for which she was nominated – Record of the Year (“Bad Guy”), Album of the Year (When We All Fall Inleep, Where Do We Go?), Song of the Year (“Bad Guy”) ‘), Best Pop Vocal Album (When We All …), Best New Artist – and became the youngest person (she recently turned 18) to be nominated for and won for all four general field categories (Album, Record, Song, new artist). Meanwhile, Lizzo won three prizes for Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Jerome”), Best Urban Contemporary Album (Cuz I Love You) and Best Urban Contemporary Album (Cuz I Love You) and Lil Nas X won the Best Pop Duo / Group Performance Trophy for “Old Town Road (ft. Billy Ray Cyrus).”

Chance that the Rapper Punk’d restart on Quibi

Do you remember Punk’d, the MTV joke show hosted by Ashton Kutcher, on which Justin Timberlake once cried? Well it’s coming back! This time, Chance the Rapper will be stars on the mobile video platform Quibi. “Punk’d is one of the most iconic MTV franchises,” Chance said in a statement. “I grew up watching this show and it is surreal to sit in the driver’s seat this time.” The show will be launched on April 6.

1917 DGA Top Honors wins

Speaking of prizes, the Guild of America directors were honored on Saturday. Director Sam Mendes took home the highest honor for his 1917 film. The win increases Mendes’ chances of bringing some small gold men home to the upcoming Academy Awards, as 64 of the last 71 DGA winners are the best director are going to win. In this context, Greta Gerwig has won the USC Scripter Award for her adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, a good omen for her upcoming Oscar bid.

