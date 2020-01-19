Bill would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections

Massachusetts lawmakers are considering a proposal that would give cities and towns greater flexibility to allow 16 and 17 year olds to vote in municipal elections. number of bills, including two that would allow “any citizen of 16 or 17 years of age residing in the city or town where he claims the right to vote” to be entered on the electoral roll for local elections. would not lower the statewide voting age, but rather let cities and towns extend the right to vote to 16 and 17 year olds without having to ask permission from the Legislative Assembly. proposed lowering the federal voting age from 18 to 16. Critics argue that 16-year-olds have not matured enough to trust the vote. Another bill to be examined at Wednesday’s hearing would allow Somerville to grant municipal residents aged 16 and 17 the right to vote in municipal elections. Concord also sought to allow 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections.

Massachusetts lawmakers are considering a proposal that would give cities and towns greater latitude to allow 16 and 17 year olds to vote in municipal elections.

On Wednesday, the Joint Committee on Election Laws plans to hold a public hearing at the Statehouse on a number of bills, including two that would allow “any citizen of 16 or 17 years of age, who resides in the city or town where he or it claims the right to vote “to appear on the voting lists of local elections.

Bill would not lower voting age across the state, but would allow cities and towns to extend the right to vote to 16- and 17-year-olds without having to ask permission from the Assembly legislative.

Supporters of a lower voting age include the United States Democrat, Ayanna Pressley, who proposed lowering the federal voting age from 18 to 16.

Critics argue that 16-year-olds have not matured enough to trust the vote.

Massachusetts cities and towns have considered the possibility of allowing 16 and 17 year olds to vote.

Another bill to be considered at Wednesday’s hearing would allow Somerville to grant municipal residents 16 and 17 years of age the right to vote in municipal elections.

Concord also sought to allow 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections.

