Bill Weld seeks to achieve success in NH primary

OTR: Bill Weld seeks success in the New Hampshire primary

Updated: 11:58 a.m. EST December 22, 2019

ED: BACK WITH THE OLD GOVERNOR AND PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE TO BILL WELD. IN THE OTHER POP QUIZ, ALL OF THE FOLLOWING PRESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES HAD DEEP MASSACHUSETTS, BUT ONE WAS NOT BORN IN THE STATE. WHICH, JOHN QUINCY ADAMS, GEORGE H.W. BUSH, CALVIN COOLIDGE? One was not born. BILL: I say GEORGE H.W. BUSH NO. ED WAS CALVIN COOLIDGE, IT WAS NOT. JANET: I HAD THE SAME CONDITION YOU MADE. THE PRESIDENT OF ED BUSH WAS BORN IN MILTON. JANET: RIGHT. ED: LAST QUESTION. WHAT STATE OF NEW ENGLAND DID YOU USE TO BE PART OF MASSACHUSETTS, UNTIL YOU VOTED SECEDE? BILL: THAT WOULD BE MAINE. ED: THE 23rd STATE IN MARCH. JANE THE POP MAY HAVE FINISHED, BUT BEFORE WE WENT TO POP POP, WE'LL TALK ABOUT GETTING TO THE TICKET OF DIFFERENT STATES. More than a handful of states have canceled their primary. WHAT IS YOUR ACCOUNT UNTIL THE STATE NUMBER? BILL FIVE AND THE ONLY ONE THAT MAKES ME DURING WAS ALASKA, WHICH IS LIBERARY INCLINATION. I HAVE A LONG RELATIONSHIP WITH LISA MURKOWSKI THERE, AND SHE WON HER SEAT ON THE RIGHT AND, THEREFORE, THINK ABOUT THAT. JANET: ARE YOU GOING TO STAY A PROTEST OR TRUCK TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION ON ANY OF THE STATES? PROJECT: IF THE STATE LAW ALLOWS A STATE COMMITTEE TO DO WHAT THESE PEOPLE HAVE DONE, IT WOULD NOT BE A GOOD USE OF THE RESOURCES TO SEND THEM, BUT OTHER PEOPLE ARE DEMANDING AND AT LEAST ONE CASE: MINNESOTA, WE HAVE SOME BASES THEY COULD NOT TAKE THE ACTION THEY TAKEN. SOME LEGAL BASES. We are not going to sue people just for her sake. JANET: YOU'RE LEAVING OTHERS TO CHALLENGE THEM. BILL: OTHERS CAN DO IT, YES, THE FUNDAMENTALS THAT ADVANCE ARE NOT GOOD. YOU HAVE A REPUBLICAN TWO-TERM GOVERNOR THAT CHALLENGES YOU, SO THAT THE JUSTIFICATION IS NOT MAINTAINED. They say we are going to save money. IF YOU CANCEL THE ELECTION TO SAVE MONEY, YOU WILL CANCEL ALL THE ELECTIONS, WHICH OF course, IS WHAT THE PRESIDENT TRUMP WANTS TO DO. JANET: JUST NOT ONLY CAMPAIGN IN THE STATE WHERE YOU KNOW THERE WILL NOT BE? BILL: NO, NO, I WILL TREAT EVERYONE WITH RESPECT. I WILL CAMPAIGN AND ALABAMA EVEN IF THEY WERE TRYING TO THROW US FROM THE ARC AFTER THEY CHANGED THEIR $ 15,000 CHECK TO START. ED: THE CHECK CHANGED AND STILL TRY TO DO IT. Bill: Yes. ED: WE ARE GOING TO PERFECT IN THE STATE IN WHICH YOU ARE MOST FOCUSED AND WE HAVE A SOLID POWER WHEN YOU WIN. WHAT IS THE STRATEGY? PROJECT: THE STRATEGY IS REALIZED ON THE EXPECTATIONS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE. Get a pop of that. THAT BRINGS TO THE SUPER TUESDAY THAT HAS MASSACHUSETTS, VERMONT AND THESE ARE BOTH PRIMARY OPEN CROSSED STATES. VIRGINIA, COLORADO THAT I THINK COULD BE FRIENDLY. CALIFORNIA IS NOT AN OPEN PRIMARY, BUT MR. TRUMP HAS COME OUT OF HIS WAY TO INSULATE EVERYONE IN CALIFORNIA AS MUCH AS YOU CAN, SO IT MAY BE INTERESTING. THE CALCULATION AND A PRIMARY IS DIFFERENT IN THE END. I COULD ANSWER VIGOROUSLY CALIFORNIA AND NEW YORK IN THE PRIMARY, WHERE IN THE FINAL, REPUBLICAN VIRTUALLY WOULD HAVE NO OPPORTUNITY. JANET: CAN YOU WIN HERE IN MASSACHUSETTS? BILL: I think so and you will see me a lot between New Hampshire and March 3. JANET: AND THIS IS YOUR LEGAL RESIDENCE? BILL: ABSOLUTELY. WE LIVE IN THE BLUE HILLS WILDLIFE REFUGE WITH ALL THE DEER AND COYOTES, AND IF THEY COULD REGISTER TO VOTE, WE WILL ENTER. [LAUGHTER] JANET: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE MASSACHUSETTS GOVERNOR THAT YOU WOULD WORK FOR YOU. BILL: KINDA THINK I WORKED FOR HIM. [Laughter] Janet: Probably, that was the case. WHY DID YOU NOT GET YOUR SUPPORT? BILL: I HAVE NOT ASKED CHARLIE FOR HIS SUPPORT. JANET: Are you going to ask him? Bill: We'll see how things go. I tried not to ask anyone who would not be in their best political interest. JANET: HE SUPPORTED CHRIS CHRISTIE WHEN HE WAS RUNNING. BILL UNDERSTANDING, AND TRUMP WAS NOT RUNNING WHEN IT HAPPENED. I COULD NOT PUT THAT STEP TO THIS PRESIDENT. He is very vindictive. JANET: DO YOU THINK IT IS THE MAIN REASON WHY YOU DID NOT GET A BACKUP FROM CHARLIE BAKER? BILL: I DON'T ASK YOU. Janet: but some people ask. BILL: WE ARE STILL CLOSED BUT EVERYTHING IN ITS OWN GOOD TIME. ED: GOVERNOR, THANK YOU. WHAT DO YOU WANT FOR CHRISTMAS? Bill: a hippo. [LAUGHTER] JANET: I WILL NOT ASK WHAT YOU ARE GOING TO DO WITH HER. I WILL NOT ASK ED: THE ONLY ANSWERS I HAVE HEARD, I HAVE NEVER HEARD THAT. A UNIQUE MAN WHO SITS TO OUR RIGHT. IT IS OUR PLEASURE TO HAVE OUR GUEST WITH US. THE ROUND SUNDAY TABLE IS FORWARD. IN ADDITION, TED REINSTEIN GOES ON VACATION PURCHASES FOR SOME OF THE MAIN STATE POLICIES. WE

The former Massachusetts governor says that five states have already canceled their Republican primary elections.

