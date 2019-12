Bill Weld questions Republican loyalty to President Trump

Loading...

OTR: Bill Weld questions Republican loyalty to President Donald Trump

Updated: 12:00 PM EST December 22, 2019

OUR GUEST THIS TOMORROW IS THE OLD GOVERNOR OF MASSACHUSETTS BILL WELD, WHO IS A CURRENT CANDIDATE FOR THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION. HE WAS GOVERNOR IN THE COMMONWEALTH FROM 1991 TO 1997. BEFORE HE WAS THE ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES FOR CRIMINAL DIVISION. HE ALSO SERVED AS A UNITED STATES ATTORNEY FOR THE MASSACHUSETTS DISTRICT. HAS GRADES FROM HARVARD, AND UNIVERSITY COLLEGE, OXFORD. It's great to have you with us. FMR GOV WELDING: THANKS ED: WHAT DO YOU LIKE TO BE CALLED? BILL: BILL. JANET: THANK YOU FOR BEING WITH US. The indictment phase now became a test in the Senate or what at least people think. AND THE RESULT LOOKS TRUE, BUT WHY DO YOU THINK THE REPUBLICANS ARE SO LOYAL TO THE PRESIDENT? BILL: I DON'T THINK YOU REALLY FEEL THAT YOU LOY AND I DON'T THINK YOU APPRECIATE TO BE ORDERED TO WALK THE BOARD, BUT WASHINGTON'S COMMON PROBLEM WITH BEING OBSESSED TO BE CHOSEN. HE WAS NATIONAL PRESIDENT OF TERM LIMITS WHEN HE WAS AT THE OFFICE, SO I DO NOT UNDERSTAND. IT IS A LIVE ANIMAL THAT BREATHES IN WASHINGTON DC AND CAUSES ALL TYPES OF PROBLEMS. JANET: DO YOU SEE POTENTIAL OR ANY OPPORTUNITY THAT THE SENATE COULD DRIVE? BILL: Yes. I think leader McConnell took an informal survey and I saw more than one person who was willing to say, as soon as this boy goes and is re-elected, BUT HIS FIRST ALLEGANCE I THINK OF IT IN THE SENATE BUT NOT THE PRESIDENT KEEP IT IN THE OFFICE. ED: SHOULD THERE BE A COMPLETE TEST WITH WITNESSES? BILL: IT HAS ALWAYS BEEN, READ ALL THE COMMISSIONS, AND IT HAS NEVER HAPPENED IN THE MANAGERS OF THE HOUSE SAY, HERE WE ARE, HERE ARE WITNESSES AND DOCUMENTS AND THE SENATE SAYS OR THE MAIN JUSTICE SAYS, NO THANKS. WE DON'T WANT TO LISTEN TO ANY TEST. I HAVE TRIED MANY CASES IN COURTS, AND IT HAS NEVER HAPPENED. ED: DO YOU THINK IT COULD BE THE BEST INTEREST OF THE PARTY MOVING QUICKLY? HOW often do you see that MITCH MCCONNELL SAYS WE SHOW? BILL: I THINK IT IS A DAY-TO-DAY CALCULATION THAT CHANGES IF IT IS IN YOUR INTEREST OR DOES NOT CLOSE TO THE PRIMARY AND IOWA ON FEBRUARY 3, NEW HAMPSHIRE, FEBRUARY 11, AND THAT ARRIVES AFTER THE VACATION. IT'S SOMEONE OF ANYONE, BUT I CAN TELL YOU A THING, IT WILL NOT BE THE SAME CONCLUSION FOR BOTH PARTS. ED: THE CONVENTIONAL WISDOM SUGGESTS THAT THERE WILL BE NO WAY TO THE PRESENT WHO WITHDRAWS FROM THE OFFICE, WHAT DO YOU THINK? BILL: I DON'T KNOW, I BELIEVE IT'S COMING OUT THERE. SOME OF HIS RECENT RANTS ARE NOT FOUND WITH THE REALITY AND I THINK THAT HIS PERFORMANCE HAS BEEN MORE MISTAKE. I noticed GETTING STARTED IN AUGUST AND NEW HAMPSHIRE THAT MORE VOTERS, MORE PEOPLE ARRIVED TO ME IN THE STREET AND SAYED, GOVERNOR, GOOD TO SEE YOU, AS THEY OPPOSED ME AND I'M GOING TO BUTTON HOLING THEM, AND I WAS THE ONLY CANDIDATE IN THE PARADE OF THE CROWD STREETS, PRETENDING THAT I STILL HAD MY MAN ALA. He would come and go, and people would cross the street and say, can we get that guy out of there? YOU NEVER MENTIONED THE TRUMP NAME, YOU DON'T WANT TO LISTEN TO THE WORD, TRUMP, BUT YOU HAVE THIS EMOTIONAL SENSATION, CAN WE GET THAT BOY FROM THERE? THE ENORMITY OF THE FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS THAT THE HOUSE CARRIED, WHEN THEY DROPPED, PEOPLE CAN HAVE A DIFFERENCE THAT I CAN REACT. JANET: FOR GASES, YOU MUST BE IN THE TICKET IN MASSACHUSETTS WHERE YOU WON THE CHOICE TWICE AS GOVERNOR. TRUMPIANS TRIES TO KEEP IT OUT OF THE TICKET AND WAS THE DEMOCRATIC SECRETARY OF THE STATE REALLY REACHED HIS RESCUE. WHAT'S GOING ON HERE? BILL: TRUMP HAS SENT THE ORDER TO EACH PARTY OF THE REPUBLICAN STATE, TRY TO MAINTAIN THE WELDING OF THE VALLEY. EVEN IT IS PROPOSED TO DO AWAY WITH THE FIRST IN THE PRIMARY NATION IN NEW HAMPSHIRE. THAT DIDN'T GO VERY WELL AND NEW HAMPSHIRE, BUT THE PEOPLE OF TRUMP SAID LOYALTY, WE MUST ABOLISH OUR OWN PRIMARY. THIS IS HOW FANÁTICO THAT TRUMP PEOPLE DO NOT HAVE COMPETITION. I think I know the reason why. THE PRESIDENT, AND I SAY IT RESPECTLY, HAS NO BASIS OF SUBSTANTIVE KNOWLEDGE ON ANY PROBLEM. HE DOESN'T UNDERSTAND CLIMATE CHANGE, SO IT CALLS A BLOCK. IT DOESN'T UNDERSTAND THE SUBSTANCES OF THE IMMIGRATION POLICY AND WHY WE NEED MORE VISION IMMIGRANT VISION AND NOTE LESS, IT DOESN'T UNDERSTAND THAT, SO IT HAS A WORD POLICY. WALL. IT IS A THIRD GRADE LEVEL. JANET: SOMETIMES ARRIVED FROM THE PARTY DIRECTOR HERE IN MASSACHUSETTS OR HAD A CONVERSATION ABOUT THIS? BILL: NO, I DIDN'T. I THINK OF GOING TO A REPUBLICAN PARTY THAT HAS THE NEXT WEEK, AND I'M ON THE LIST OF ALL. I WAS ON THE LIST OF KAMALA HARRIS FOR SOME TIME. [LAUGHTER] JANET: I DON'T THINK IT'S REPUBLICAN. BILL: I TELL EVERYONE. ED: I LISTEN TO YOU TO ARTICLE EACH POINT AND HOW YOU SUGGESTED THAT THE PRESIDENT KNOWS OR DOES NOT KNOW WHAT IS HAPPENING, SO HE TELLS ME THAT A DEBATE WOULD BE INTERESTING BETWEEN THE TWO. IS IT JUST TO SAY YOU ARE FIGHTING TO GET TRACTION IN MOST STATES? BILL: NO, I DON'T THINK. ED: HOWEVER, YOU WOULD CATEGORIZE IT. BILL: I HAVE A GOOD WAY TO GO TO EACH STATE, INCLUDING NEW HAMPSHIRE, BUT I BELIEVE I CAN GET THERE. ED: DEBATE WOULD GIVE YOU A PLATFORM MUCH NEEDED. IS THERE ANY OPPORTUNITY THAT YOU GO TO THE FACE WITH THE PRESIDENT? BILL: WHAT THE PRESIDENT WOULD DO THAT – ED: WITH YOU? Bill: I don't think he would, his handlers are too smart. IF YOU DON'T HAVE A DATABASE AND YOU ARE RISING AGAINST SOMEONE WHO HAS A PRETTY GOOD BASE IN THE PROBLEMS, AND INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL THAT HAVE TRAVELED WIDE FOR THE LAST 15 YEARS IN BUSINESS CASES AND RIGHT, NO, I WILL NOT THINK IT. JANET: DON'T YOU HAVE OPPORTUNITY? BILL: I WISH YOU WOULD DO IT, BUT YES. ED: INTERESTING. JANET: INCREDIBLE. ED: IT'S ONLY INTERESTING, I AM THINKING OF THE THEATER I WOULD PROVIDE. A POP TEST WILL OFFER YOUR OWN THEATER. Bill: There you go. ED: WE HAVE IT FROM AN INSIDER, A WELL LOCATED INSIDER. JANET: WHO WILL BE IN THE SHOW AFTER – NINE ED: YOU CAN DISCOVER WHO IT IS. You WANT to joke that your ancestors did not approach the MAYFLOWER, SEND HONORED SERVERS TO PREPARE THE HOUSE. You can laugh at it. BILL: THAT WAS BULGER BILLGER'S FIRST BREAKFAST AFTER HE WAS CHOSEN. ED: THERE WAS ANOTHER BOAT THAT WAS supposed to sail along with the MAYFLOWER, BUT YOU FIND LEAKS. What was the name of that ship? CORNFLOWER, SPEEDWELL OR HOLLAND. BILL: CORN FLOWER, I DON'T KNOW. [LAUGHS] ED: SPEEDWELL, THE BOAT HAD TO BE SOLD IN AN AUCTION BUT EVENTUALLY RETURNED TO THE HIGH SEAS. HERE IS A HARD, BECAUSE THERE ARE NO MULTIPLE ELECTIONS THIS TIME. FOUR PEOPLES IN MASSACHUSETTS WERE FLOODED TO CREATE THE KITCHEN RESERVE IN THE 1930s. YOUR QUESTION, CAN YOU NAME ANY OF THE FOUR CITIES? FOUR PEOPLES. BILL: DANA, ENFIELD PART OF THE NEW SALEM, THE HALF OF THE NEW SALEM WAS FLOODED. ED: YOU HAVE THE ANSWER. GREENWICH AND PRESCOTT. DANA WAS IN WORCESTER COU

The former Massachusetts governor believes there is a possibility that the Senate will condemn the president.

