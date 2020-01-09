Bill to reform $ 900 million farm deduction programs

Loading...

Saying that the US Department of Agriculture’s controversial monitoring programs have been operating “without sufficient oversight for too long,” a member for Nevada on Thursday introduced legislation to reform the program and make it more transparent.

The federal government’s compulsory levy program requires that farmers raise everything from pigs to Christmas trees to fund programs that promote agricultural products. Farmers contributed approximately $ 900 million to the programs in 2018.

Dairy producers are by far the largest contributors to the programs, contributing approximately $ 420 million to the program in 2018. This is equivalent to 47% of all levies collected in 2018.

Many farmers complain that the groups that receive their money do not disclose details about how it is spent and that sometimes the money is used for the benefit of giant industrial farms at the expense of family farmers.

“Family farmers should not be forced to contribute to organizations that sometimes lobby against their own interests and threaten animal welfare,” said representative Dina Titus of D-Nevada in a statement after presenting a bill to reform the program.

Some of the nearly two dozen audit programs have been marred by controversy, corruption and accusations that they operate under the veil of secrecy.

Last year the Sentinel Journal reported that many small dairy farms were closing, Thomas Gallagher, director of Dairy Management Inc. – a non-profit organization funded by a levy – was paid more than $ 1 million three times from 2013 to 2017.

In addition, Thomas Vilsack, who, as Secretary of Agriculture, oversaw the levy program, is now a dairy management executive and received almost $ 1 million in 2018.

SPECIAL REPORT: Dairyland in distress

Known as the Agricultural Equity Opportunities Act, or OFF, the law mirrors a bipartisan bill introduced in the Senate last year. The sponsors of the Senate bill are Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and Cory Booker, D-New Jersey – both running for president. Republican sponsors include Senator Mike Lee from Utah and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.

The bill also has the support of animal welfare groups, some conservative think tanks, and some farmer groups, such as the National Dairy Producers Organization. Large farm groups, such as the American Farm Bureau Federation, have opposed earlier versions of the bill.

The bill, if passed, would prohibit lobbying business groups from collecting levies, require that levy programs publish budgets and be audited every five years.

“This is the time of crisis in agriculture where every penny counts,” said Mike Eby, president of the National Dairy Producers Organization. “If farmers are to be forced to finance levy programs … the least that farmers should expect is legitimate oversight and a system of checks and balances for all levies of produce.”

