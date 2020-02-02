Bill Murray returns to “Groundhog Day” in Amazing Super Bowl Ad

This year the Super Bowl falls on a very special day. February 2 is …

… Groundhog Day.

Kudos to those who joined the Jeep advertising agency – and then realized that this year’s Super Bowl was the perfect forum for a new commercial inspired by the classic 1993 Groundhog Day comedy. The place that was broadcast reunites poor Phil Connors – played by Bill Murray of course – and his old friend Ned Ryerson – played by Stephen Tobolowsky. In the film, Phil was forced by mysterious forces to relive Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania hundreds, if not thousands of times.

At the end of the film, Phil finally becomes a good man and earns enough karmic currencies to break free from Groundhog Day’s hold. But … well, let’s check in at Phil in 2020 …

For comparison: here is one of Phil and Ned’s scenes from the original Groundhog Day, directed by the late Harold Ramis:

It’s a pretty impressive recreation, at least until Phil and the groundhog go off-road in a jeep. There are many good Super Bowl spots, but for film lovers this will be a very difficult one to surpass.

