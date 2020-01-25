Thirty years after his last appearance as ghost-busting squadron leader Peter Venkman in 1989’s Ghostbusters 2, it is confirmed that Bill Murray is recovering his iconic role in the upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Paul Rudd plays the new film as a science teacher whose students find themselves in the midst of a ghost-burning mystery.

Although the 69-year-old actor made a cameo in the 2016 Ghostbusters for all women, Murray again plays his role as a parapsychologist in the upcoming sequel, which will be directed by Jason Reitman – the son of the original director Ivan Reitman.

Murray’s retaliation was recently confirmed in an interview with Vanity Fair, as well as the return of Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson as Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore.

Unfortunately, the group misses their fourth member, Harold Ramis, who died in 2014 at the age of 69.

“Well, we’re a man down. That’s the deal, “Murray told the outlet. “And that’s the story we tell, that’s the story they wrote.”

Although the plot of Ghostbusters: Afterlife has not been confirmed, the teaser trailer deals with the absence of Ramis.

The sequel, 30 years after ghost sightings have ended, follows Callie (Carrie Coon), a financially tied mother of two who moves her children – Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) to a small town in Oklahoma, and an abandoned farm left by her deceased father.

The identity of Callie’s father is not explicitly mentioned, but the Ghostbusters jumpsuit named “Dr. Egon Spengler”, found by the daughter in her grandfather’s secret lab, may indicate that it is the character played by Harold Ramis.

The children then learn about the discarded artifacts – items including a P.K.E. Meter and ghost traps – thanks to teacher Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd). He was present when the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man terrorized Manhattan in 1984 and is happy to inform the children and their friend (Logan Kim) about the previous life of the Ghostbusters.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife comes to theaters on July 10, 2020.

