Bill McKibben, Winona LaDuke: Fighting the Line 3 Pipeline

In mid-March, when the big cities started to close, environmentalists and Rolling stone Contributor Bill McKibben called activist Winona LaDuke, both from “different corners of low-bandwidth rural America,” to talk about climate change, JPMorgan Chase, and LaDuke’s seven years of trying to stop the construction of an oil pipeline called line 3.

LaDuke lives on the White Earth Reserve, which is part of the Ojibwe Nation in northwestern Minnesota. She has been a burgeoning voice in Native American land rights for three decades, and in recent years has directly intersected campaigns against fossil fuels. She was at the Standing Rock demonstration against the Dakota Access Pipeline – which she calls the “Selma moment” for many Indigenous activists – and has now brought that energy to a more discreet but just as important fight: stopping reconstruction of the Line 3 Enbridge Pipeline in Minnesota.

“We don’t have oil in Minnesota,” LaDuke notes, but because the nearest port is in Superior, Wisconsin, the state has become a gateway for Canadian oil. “We already have six Enbridge pipelines and two Koch brothers pipelines,” she says. Enbridge hopes to re-route Line 3, which was built in 1968 and has started to deteriorate, rather than digging it up and repairing it. But the new route would go directly through land that supports the Ojibwe nation – it’s the only place in the world where wild rice grows naturally, and it’s a central part of their economy, culture and diet.

“This is one of the places where our work currently intersects,” says McKibben, who has been a climate activist for over three decades. His most recent writing and organizing efforts have been with a coalition called Stop the Money Pipeline, which focuses on cutting oil development at the source, targeting the big banks that finance it. In Rolling stoneIn April, he explained how JPMorgan Chase became the largest lender in the fossil fuel industry – $ 196 billion at the time of printing, and that number continues to climb. And for efforts that help expand the reach of the industry, such as new pipelines, drilling in the Arctic and exploring on the high seas, JPMorgan Chase has donated 63% more than any other bank on Earth. One of these projects is line 3.

The portions of the pipeline that cross Canada, Wisconsin and North Dakota have already been approved, but LaDuke has effectively blocked the Minnesota section. “For the past seven years, we have been fighting them in the courts, through the regulatory process and in the communities,” says LaDuke. In a massive community organizing effort, nearly 70,000 individual comments were submitted to the Minnesota Public Services Commission, and 94 percent were opposed to the pipeline. But in 2018, after massive spending by Enbridge, the permits were still granted. “Someone has to explain to us why 94% is not enough,” says Suez Taylor, an activist and filmmaker who worked with LaDuke to document their campaign in LN3: Seven Lessons from the Anishinaabe in Resistance. “Who thinks that a foreign company counts more than us?”

The pipeline is still interrupted during the ongoing appeal process, and opposition to it is now heightened by concerns over the arrival of 4,300 new workers in remote Minnesota communities during this pandemic. “So we’re going to push very hard,” LaDuke told McKibben. “With the work you’ve done with investors to get rid of stupid projects, the madness of climate change, and the politics and pricing of oil, [this] shatters the fantastic ideas of Enbridge …”