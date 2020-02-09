Bill Maher warns Trump can win elections in 2020 because democrats are too “awake”

Last Friday evening, Bill Maher welcomed not only Steve Bannon, but also Fareed Zakaria as his guest on Real Time at HBO. Zakaria returned and received Maher during his CNN show on Sunday morning.

And just when Maher opened his interview with Bannon – “your boy had the best week so far” – he told Zakaria he thought it was Trump’s “best week ever,” and therefore his own “most depressing week” of Trump President.

From the “Teleprompter Trump” that America saw in the State of the Union to “veiled threats” against political enemies during his speech on the Settlement Victory Round two days later, Maher said, “The worst that could have happened was that we all feared and feared talked about, happened. He’s normalized. Everything you see enough becomes normal. You don’t notice that. ”

Maher admitted that in November Trump will be “hard to beat” and said, “If this was a superhero movie, this is when Superman is on the scene,” he added, “I don’t know how we got here, this week, until November 3, where [Trump’s] defeated and leaves, which I don’t think he’s going to do. ”

Asked by Zakaria how he manages to make a comedy of someone so “normalized,” Maher said there was no shortage of comedy with Trump. “I’m not worried about the comedy,” he said. “I’m worried about the country.”

Maher then turned his attention to the Democrats, or as he called them, “the gang that cannot shoot right” after the chaos surrounding the caucuses in Iowa. “If they can’t get their performance together, it’s over before it starts,” he said. Referring to a recent poll showing that only 44 percent of Democrats think they can beat Trump in 2020, Maher summarized their current stance as “No, we can’t”.

Later in the interview, Maher explained why he thinks one of Trump’s favorite campaign lines: “You have no choice” will probably work. “He says,” Yes, you don’t like me, I may be rude and vulgar and horrible, but they are crazy, “Maher said as Trump. Like himself, he added that he agrees that there are many” is crazy in the Democratic Party.

“People read it every week, only these too far away links, woke-y things,” Maher continued, warning that if Democrats continue on that path voters say to themselves, “Yes, I don’t like Trump, but he’s right, I have to vote for him, they are crazy. ”

Listen and subscribe to the podcast of The Last Laugh.

.