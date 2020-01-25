Friday night, Bill Maher hosted Megyn Kelly on her late-night realtime show. And, as you probably suspect (if you know anything about the HBO host), he spent most of the interview sitting there defending her.

“I’m glad you received a warm applause,” offered Maher, before asking Kelly if “she had missed being on the air.”

“I failed to be a voice of reason in the storm because they are so much hysteria in the media – for and against (Trump). And when I left The Kelly File, I remember feeling like a social obligation to stay, because I owed it to my audience… but I have three little people to whom I owe more in my apartment ”, ex-Fox The host replied.

After a few platitudes about Bombshell, which Kelly claimed had nothing to do with it but claimed it was “a force for good”, the two realized how the “media are broken “and, according to Kelly,” biased (politically) “against Trump.

“It’s disheartening for me,” said Kelly. “The media is completely biased (politically).”

“Do you know where the media is biased? Money. They favor money and conflict, because that’s what sells, “replied Maher. “I was watching the Virginia rally this week – there was a gun rally, it was peaceful – and you could see how disappointed the media was that the civil war had not broken out.”

“Look: I think there was a liberal trend in the media before Trump even went there,” said Kelly, adding that “CNN has become what Trump said they were, and they weren’t, and now they are, and now they’re indistinguishable from MSNBC. ”

“You have to admit: it’s very difficult to cover a guy like Trump who does horrible things,” replied Maher, “because then you will look left-wing.”

Kelly disagreed, telling Maher that while Trump had attacked her for months during her days with Kelly File, she had refrained from speaking out against him because she thought “this is is not about you – it’s about the audience and the truth. ”

Ultimately, they bypassed Kelly’s dismissal from NBC – which happened after she defended people wearing black faces on occasions like Halloween.

“When that happened, I was angry with you, because this culture canceled … when they do polls, they find, for example, 80 to 90% of people in this country hate this shit.” Even the Liberals hate this shit, “said Maher. “This is one of the reasons why Trump was elected, because people hate politically correct so much that they will even take it from the mouth of a werewolf when it is not politically correct.”

“I mean, you even apologized for something I didn’t think was so horrible,” he said. “It’s like, why couldn’t you just say,” Okay, I was a little uninterested in the way I expressed this, my bad, let’s get on with our lives. “No. Instead, it is: you have to go all the time. Who are these perfect people who have never made a mistake?”

“They’re disgusting because all they care about is having a scalp on the wall,” added Maher of the “awake” culture. “They don’t care if you are really racist, what you are not … They always want to find the worst version of what anyone.”

