Bill in Utah to lower the penalty for bigamy makes first hurdle

SALT LAKE CITY – Shirlee Draper, a former FLDS member, said she saw firsthand how her leaders could “gain control because of fear of law enforcement.”

Classifying Bigamy, or multiple marriage, as a crime in Utah created her own hair-raising effect that scared victims of abuse within polygamy to get ahead, she said.

“I grew up with an intense fear of outsiders,” Draper told a senate committee on Monday.

Now an advocate for polygamous community victims, Draper urged lawmakers to pass SB102, which would lower the punishment for consenting adults practicing bigamy in Utah from a crime to an offense.

After an emotional and lengthy hearing, the Senate judge, law enforcement and the Standing Committee for Criminal Justice voted unanimously to recommend the bill. It now goes to the full senate for consideration.

Although it reduces the punishment for bigamy to a violation, the bill also increases the penalties for bigamy when it is used in conjunction with other crimes such as fraud, abuse and child marriages.

Some practicing members of polygamy supported the bill to abolish the stigma of otherwise law-abiding people in a multiple marriage. Like some proponents of victims who agreed with the sponsor of the bill, Senator Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork, that the long-standing crime in the Utah statute made victims terrified, with obscure behaviors related to polygamy – such as child abuse or fraud – the shadows.

“These government actions only isolated polygamist families, drove them underground, created fear and led to a culture of secrecy in their communities,” Henderson said.

But there were also advocacy groups – including the Sound Choices Coalition and Holding Out HELP – that lobbyed against the bill, and feared that reducing criminal punishment would only encourage perpetrators of child abuse and other crimes within polygamous families.

“My customers overwhelmingly tell me that decriminalization will not work to expose or reduce perpetrators of abuse,” said Tonia Tewell, founder of Holding Out HELP. “They said before that it would encourage them to abuse more … knowing that they need to worry even less about legal.”

Angela Kelly, director of Sound Choices Coalition, passionately fought the bill, fearing it would encourage more polygamy.

“It’s a ticket. It’s fine,” Kelly said. “There is no trial. How are you going to enforce it? ”

But enforcement is already a problem, even with the current Utah statute. Prosecutors throughout the state have withdrawn from prosecuting the law for years because higher courts have crushed criminalization of other lifestyles. Prosecutors have also reported that polygamist leaders have used the crime to “suppress and suppress” members of their communities, said Jeff Buhman, executive director of the Statewide Association of Prosecutors and Public Attorneys.

Buhman was indicted by reality TV star Kody Brown and his wives from the TLC program “Sister Wives” in a case that overturned the polygamy prohibition of Utah a few years ago. A federal judge has in fact decriminalized polygamy for a few years before the 10th US Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the decision.

Holly Kingston, a member of the Davis County Cooperative Society or the Kingston Order, who practices polygamy, spoke out in favor of the bill.

“This is my life, my choice, and this is the life of my children,” she told the committee. “My family fights fraud and abuse several times, and I think these crimes should only be continued aggressively.”

But Ora Barlow, a former FLDS member, said she wasn’t afraid of the law – she was more afraid of her leaders.

“As a child growing up there, I can tell you that the only friend I felt I had was the law, because when the law came into effect and the leaders were put in prison, I felt really free,” Barlow said .

In the end, legislators on the Senate Committee supported Henderson’s bill. The only legislator who seemed to be on the fence, Senator Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley, said he would support it as a change for the better, instead of enforcing a law on the books that had become unenforceable and likely more create damage through stigma than helping solve problems related to polygamy.

“I haven’t heard anyone have suggested a better solution,” Thatcher said.

