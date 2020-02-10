Bill Gates’ new yacht runs on hydrogen and costs $ 644 million

Bill Gates may have focused on charity for the past decade, but he still buys an expensive gadget every now and then.

A good example: his latest purchase, according to The Telegraph, is Sinot Aqua, a hydrogen-powered super yacht with an estimated price of $ 644 million.

The 112-meter yacht has five decks for 14 guests and a crew of 31 people. It comes with a number of luxurious amenities, including an infinity pool, a lounge on the deck that turns into a home cinema (boat?), A spa, a gym, a beauty salon, a helicopter platform and a private observatory on the bow of the yacht with an almost unlimited view of the ocean.

The two 1 MW engines of the yacht, fed by two huge hydrogen tanks, ensure a top speed of 17 knots and a range of 3,750 miles.

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/361243331" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Despite all the luxury, the fact that the Aqua is the first fully hydrogen-powered vessel of its kind gives the yacht an environmentally-friendly note, although I somehow doubt whether people are buying such vessels en masse, no matter how sustainable it is.

Looks pretty nice.

According to The Guardian, Gates often takes superyacht vacations, although he usually rents them out – this is the first time he has bought one himself.

Of course there is a helicopter platform on board.

The yacht, announced last year at the Monaco Yacht Show, will probably go on the sea in 2024.

Microsoft’s co-founder, Bill Gates, is currently the second richest person in the world according to Forbes, with an estimated fortune of $ 96.5 billion. Together with his wife Melinda, he oversees the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the largest private charitable organization in the world.

. (TagsToTranslate) bill-gates